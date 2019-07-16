THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket python caught feasting on Rawai chickens

Phuket python caught feasting on Rawai chickens

PHUKET: Members of the Rawai Municipality Rescue Team snared a three-metre-long python still feasting on chickens at an organic farm on Saiyuan Rd, Rawai, last night (July 15).

animals environment
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 16 July 2019, 04:10PM

The snake was about three metres long. Photo: Rawai Municipality Rescue Team

The snake was about three metres long. Photo: Rawai Municipality Rescue Team

The rescue team used blue plastic pipes to hold the snake until they could put it in a bag. Photos: Rawai Municipality Rescue Team

The rescue team used blue plastic pipes to hold the snake until they could put it in a bag. Photos: Rawai Municipality Rescue Team

The rescue team search the chicken coop area for the snake. Photos: Rawai Municipality Rescue Team

The rescue team search the chicken coop area for the snake. Photos: Rawai Municipality Rescue Team

The rescue team search the chicken coop area for the snake. Photos: Rawai Municipality Rescue Team

The rescue team search the chicken coop area for the snake. Photos: Rawai Municipality Rescue Team

The rescue team search the chicken coop area for the snake. Photos: Rawai Municipality Rescue Team

The rescue team search the chicken coop area for the snake. Photos: Rawai Municipality Rescue Team

The rescue team was called to the “A Little Farm” organic fresh produce farm just after 10pm.

“I went out to where we keep the hens to check on them and collect eggs at about 10pm,” said owner Anuchit Mookdee.

“I saw one hen being strangled by the snake, and about four others that had been killed, so I rushed and called the rescue workers at Rawai Municipality,” he added.

“We never thought a snake could attack our chickens (which used for producing eggs only) because we have the area protected by wire grille, but the python still got into that area,” Mr Anuchit said.

Rescue team member Sakkarant Matakuathong told The Phuket News, “When three of us arrived, the python was still strangling one of the hens. We used blue plastic pipes like we normally do, to hold the snake still until we could put it in a bag, which took about 10-15 minutes.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“The python weighed about seven kilograms and was about three metres long. We will release the snake later in a safe place in the jungle,” he added.

Mr Sakkarant noted that the wire cage used by the farm was not a good choice for preventing snakes from entering the chicken area.

“It would have been better by using a fishing net. Setting up a fishing net around the perimeter of your yard can stop snakes from getting near your house,” he said.

“But if you live in the Rawai area and have a snake near your house, do not approach it and try to catch it yourself. Instead, just call us at 062-6721669 or call the emergency hotline 1669 and we will come and catch it for you,” Mr Sakkarant urged.

