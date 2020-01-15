Phuket PWA receives B406.9mn for projects to solve water problems

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana today (Jan 15) announced that the Phuket Provincial Office has received a budget of B406.9 million to solve the island’s problems of running out of water supply.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 15 January 2020, 05:57PM

Speaking at Phuket Provincial Hall, Governor Phakaphong explained that the budget was given after Phuket office of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) filed a request with the central government for the funds for three projects.

The first project, costing B48.99mn, is to install a 710mm water mains from a “water source” to the pump station at Bang Wad Reservoir and to install a new pump that is able to supply up to 1,600 cubic metres of water per hour, the Governor said.

The second project, costing B180mn, is to install a water mains streatching 11.75km, from Tambon Sakoo, south of Phuket International airport, to the water filter station at Baan Bang Jo in Cherng Talay, he added.

The third project, costing B178mn, is to install a water mains the 21.5km from the Bang Jo water filter station to the filter station at Bang Wad reservoir in Kathu.

“When these three projects are completed, water management in Phuket will be more effective and the water outage problem will be solved,” the Governor said.

PWA Chief Graison Mahamad said that PWA is now searching for contractors for the three projects, and that his office expected to sign contracts to start the projects on Feb 1.