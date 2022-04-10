tengoku
Phuket public transport drivers get basic service training

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office (PLTO) has launched a training campaign for drivers of taxis, tuk-tuks, buses and public and service vehicles in order to give users an impression and build confidence in the transportation system.

tourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Sunday 10 April 2022, 10:26AM

The first training session was held at the Bhukitta Boutique Hotel on Phang Nga Rd in Phuket Town yesterday (Apr 9), with Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam officiating the opening.

Also present were Natthee Thinsaku, Vice Chairman of the House of Representatives Tourism Committee, and Jaturong Kaewkasi, the Surat Thani Provincial Transport chief currently serving as the Acting Chief of the Phuket Provincial Transport Office.

Mr Jaturong said that Phuket has 13,431 public transport vehicles, including buses, minivans, metered taxis, private-hire taxis (with green licence plates) and tuk-tuks.

“With the number of service cars or taxis with a green licence plates numbering up to 4,107 vehicles, we have found that tourists still have problems with it not being convenient to travel,” Mr Jaturong said.

“There has been an unfair exploitation by public taxi and service cars in Phuket. This affects the confidence of tourists and the image of Phuket and Thailand as it appears in the news on social media and various channels,” he added.

“The PLTO attaches importance to this issue. Therefore, it has worked with agencies in all sectors to establish a project to enhance the service of drivers of public and service cars in Phuket,” Mr Jaturong explained.

“The training is to be held under the policy guidelines and budget support from the House of Representatives Tourism Commission,” he added.

“The training is to create knowledge and understanding about the law, technology and health and hygiene and safety standards related to public transport vehicles,” he continued.

“And [for drivers] to have service consciousness at heart to international standards to make users [passengers, usually tourists] feel impressed and build confidence in the transportation system and create a good image of tourism in Phuket,” Mr Jaturong said.

christysweet | 10 April 2022 - 12:52:20 

FFS all they need to know is SLOW DOWN, DON'T OVERCHARGE and NO STOPS at AGENT'S BIZ

Capricornball | 10 April 2022 - 12:18:11 

Waste of time, as most of these low-lifes have been doing this for years, and they aren't going to change their character. Most seem to have scorn for their customers and a complete disregard for the safety of themselves or others. Those are traits that will not change with these silly "training" sessions. They need to be threatened economically, as that is all they will understand.

 

