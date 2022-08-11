Phuket proving successful in combating human trafficking

PHUKET: A specialist sub-committee which ensures the most robust measures to combating human trafficking in Phuket are in place and adhered to is paying dividends as no cases have so far been detected, officals say.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 11 August 2022, 02:34PM

Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam, who also serves as chairman of the Phuket Provincial Human Trafficking Prevention and Suppression Subcommittee, met with relevant government agencies at Provincial Hall yesterday (Aug 10) to conduct a review and update on the work carried out.

V/Gov Anupap confirmed that the sub-committee works in tandem with the Phuket Provincial Human Trafficking Prevention and Suppression Action Center. Together they formulate policy and strategy and direct operations in line with national mandates.

He further explained that a rigorous and ongoing implementation of their efforts is focused on five key areas: labour, prostitution, those who are especially poverty-stricken, migrants fleeing their homeland (in particular Rohingya migrants from Myanmar), and general care for groups vulnerable to human trafficking such as children.

V/Gov Anupap detailed how thorough inspcetions of ports and boats in the fishing industry have uncovered no cases of any kind of human trafficking. While this is a positive sign, he added, there is no room for complacency and all departments are conducting continuous surveillance to prevent any offences.