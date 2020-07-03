Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket Provincial Police confirm alcohol ban

Phuket Provincial Police confirm alcohol ban

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have announced today that the alcohol ban for the major Buddhist religious holidays Asarnha Bucha and Khao Phansa will be in effect this Sunday and Monday (July 5-6).

By The Phuket News

Friday 3 July 2020, 02:30PM

A section of the notice issued yesterday by the Ministry of Public Health announcing the alcohol ban for Sunday and Monday (July 5-6). Image: MoPH

A section of the notice issued yesterday by the Ministry of Public Health announcing the alcohol ban for Sunday and Monday (July 5-6). Image: MoPH

A full notice issued yesterday by the Ministry of Public Health announcing the alcohol ban for Sunday and Monday (July 5-6). Image: MoPH

A full notice issued yesterday by the Ministry of Public Health announcing the alcohol ban for Sunday and Monday (July 5-6). Image: MoPH

The notice issued by the Phuket Provincial police confirming the alcohol ban for Sunday and Monday. Image: Phuket Provincial Police

The notice issued by the Phuket Provincial police confirming the alcohol ban for Sunday and Monday. Image: Phuket Provincial Police

« »

The announcement follows the Ministry of Public Health posting their own announcement yesterday, and corrects dates announced by Cabinet last month when announcing the substitution day public holidays on Monday-Tuesday next week.

The announcement by the Phuket Provincial Police at midday today (July 3) confirms that the alcohol ban, instituted by law in 2015, will come into effect “after 24:00 on July 4”, meaning from midnight Saturday night, and will remain in effect “until 24:00 July 6”, meaning midnight on Monday night.

The confirmation of the two-day alcohol ban follows the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) yesterday posting its own entice, confirming that the major religious holidays are to be observed on Sunday and Monday – not on Saturday and Sunday as previously announced by Cabinet.

The announcement by the Ministry of Public Health was posted on the Department of Disease Control official Facebook page at 3:48pm yesterday (July 2). 

“Asarnha Bucha is on July 5 (Sunday) and Khao Phansa on July 6 (Monday), on both days it is prohibited to sell alcohol,” the MoPH announcement read.

“Anyone caught in violation of the ban faces a fine of up to 10,000 baht, six months imprisonment, or both,” the notice added.

The notice issued by the Phuket Provincial Police also pointed out that it remained illegal to sell alcohol wholesale during the ban.

"Please, all restaurants and entertainment businesses do not sell alcohol on both days, except duty-free stores inside Phuket International Airport," the notice read.

Duty-free stores at airports have always remained exempt from the standard alcohol ban for religious holidays instituted by law.

