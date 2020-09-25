The transfer was confirmed by an order published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette yesterday (Sept 24).
The order states that the transfer is to come into effect on Oct 1.
Gen Rungrote officially took up his position as Phuket Provincial Police commander on Oct 2 last year.
Phuket Provincial Police have yet to post any announcements marking the departure of Gen Rungrote, or the impending arrival of his replacement, Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo, who is currently serving as Commander of the Ranong Provincial Police.
Maj Gen Pornsak has previously served as a Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police, a post he took up in 2010, before being transferred out of the province.
