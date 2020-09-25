Oak Maedow Phuket
Phuket Provincial Police Chief to join Immigration ranks

Phuket Provincial Police Chief to join Immigration ranks

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri has been transferred to take up the post of Commander of Immigration Division Region 3 based in Bangkok.

policeimmigration
By The Phuket News

Friday 25 September 2020, 03:33PM

Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo, currently serving as Commander of the Ranong Provincial Police, is to take up the post of Phuket Provincial Police Commander on Oct 1. Photo: NNT

Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo, currently serving as Commander of the Ranong Provincial Police, is to take up the post of Phuket Provincial Police Commander on Oct 1. Photo: NNT

The transfer was confirmed by an order published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette yesterday (Sept 24).

The order states that the transfer is to come into effect on Oct 1.

Gen Rungrote officially took up his position as Phuket Provincial Police commander on Oct 2 last year.

Property in Phuket

Phuket Provincial Police have yet to post any announcements marking the departure of Gen Rungrote, or the impending arrival of his replacement, Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo, who is currently serving as Commander of the Ranong Provincial Police.

Maj Gen Pornsak has previously served as a Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police, a post he took up in 2010, before being transferred out of the province.

