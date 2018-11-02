THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket protest targets illegal tour guides

PHUKET: More than 50 Thai tour guides from the Andaman region gathered at Provincial Hall this morning (Nov 2) to hand over a letter of complaint to Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit and Phuket Provincial Office Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Anupong Wawong.

tourismcrime
By The Phuket News

Friday 2 November 2018, 06:04PM

More than 50 legally registered tour guides gathered at Phuket Provincial Hall today (Nov 2). Photo: PR Dept

More than 50 legally registered tour guides gathered at Phuket Provincial Hall today (Nov 2). Photo: PR Dept

More than 50 legally registered tour guides gathered at Phuket Provincial Hall today (Nov 2). Photo: PR Dept

More than 50 legally registered tour guides gathered at Phuket Provincial Hall today (Nov 2). Photo: PR Dept

More than 50 legally registered tour guides gathered at Phuket Provincial Hall today (Nov 2). Photo: PR Dept

More than 50 legally registered tour guides gathered at Phuket Provincial Hall today (Nov 2). Photo: PR Dept

The protest, led by Andaman Tour Guides Association President Krit Thepbumrung, called for the government to take steps to stem the problem of illegal tour guides working in the area.

Mr Krich explained that the letter of complaint alleges that foreign guides are not a new problem to Phuket and the surrounding tourism provinces.

“The tour guides here at the protest today all have a legal license and have had trouble from foreigners working as illegal tour guides,” he said.

“The problems include that strict rules and regulations are applied only to Thai guides who have been trained by the Tourism Department,” Mr Krich explained.

“They all have legitimate cards (are formally registered),” he said.

KRSR

Mr Krich noted by example that legitimate, trained and legally registered tour guides must even know wildlife and plant species in order to perform as a genuine guide when leading tourists through national parks.

In contrast, illegal guides do not undergo any such training and are not required to pass any tests, but yet are still being hired by companies to work as illegal tour guides, he noted.

Mr Kritch specifically noted that illegal guides were even seen openly holding signs to pick up tourists at Phuket International Airport, with no consequences.

“This is why the Andaman Tour Guides Association gathered together and submitted a request to Phuket Provincial Hall today,” he said.

Present in person to receive the complaint, V/Gov Thanyawat said, “I will pass this request toi the relevant officials so they can proceed with the request further.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 02 November 2018 - 18:49:59 

Despite complains of locals, Police cave in to transport ( taxis, tuktuks, Vans) driver's parking demand and made legal what was illegal. Problem solved.
This illegal tour guide problem plays as long there are tour guides. Officials never done anything. Solve the problem the same way! Make legal what is now illegal. Great way to shuffle problems away. Don't disturb overworked officials.  ...

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Unsuspecting tourists heading to Phuket airport find themselves in meth bust
Foreigners to get visa text alerts
Top Phuket frozen seafood factory shut down, managing director arrested
Aussie tourist ‘robbed at gunpoint’ in Phuket exposed as fake
Aussie tourist robbed at gunpoint after dumped by Phuket taxi driver
Phuket Opinion: Where boys in brown shine
Appeal Court fines zero-dollar tour operators B500k
Phuket Police ready for Loy Krathong
Wildlife officials arrest slow loris tout at Bang Tao Beach
Pattaya duo busted for shaking down littering tourists
Man arrested for rape of female British tourist in Phuket
Phuket Police investigate rape report by British tourist
Catching illegal guides is tricky: ‘They disguise themselves like tourists’
Three arrest warrants issued for attackers of German tourist in Phuket
Ao Nang cliff fall, sex-assault survivor Hannah Gavios to run New York City Marathon on crutches

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Dream Beach Club
ZUMA Restaurant
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
Go Air
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Harvey Law Corporation
Thai Residential
Tile-it

 