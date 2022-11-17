Phuket proposes to host part of SEA and Asian Para Games

PHUKET: A meeting was conducted this morning (Nov 17) to discuss the possibility of Phuket hosting selected parts of the upcoming Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) and Asian Para Games, which are both confirmed to take place in Bangkok.

DivingFitnessMarathonRunningSEA-GamesTriathlonVolleyball

By The Phuket News

Thursday 17 November 2022, 04:40PM

Additionally, the meeting mapped out the sporting calendar in Phuket for the remainder of the year as the island continues to promote itself as an attractive location for international sports tourism.

The meeting was conducted at Phuket Provincial Hall at 10:30am this morning, chaired by Phuket Deputy Governor Pichet Panapong, who also serves as chairman of the Phuket Sports Committee.

He was joined by: Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, President of the Sports Association of Phuket Province; Rachadaporn Oin, Head of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports Phuket office; Damrong Chaisena, Director of the Phuket office of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT); Thanet Tantipiriyakit, President of the Phuket Tourism Business Association; Kongsak Khupongsakorn, Vice President of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce and representatives from additional relevant agencies.

During the meeting, information was shared in regards to Phuket’s nomination to host both the opening and closing ceremonies of the 33rd SEA Games, which is to be held in Bangkok between Dec 7-19, 2025, in addition to providing venues for volleyball competition.

Likewise, details were shared on the possibility of hosting portions of the 13th Asian Para Games, which is also scheduled to take place in Bangkok in 2026.

As part of its proposal to host the events it was agreed that Phuket authorities need to provide detailed information relating to its logistical suitability, including an overview on its ability to organise and carry out competition, as well as transportation and accommodation options for athletes and tourists. This would then be presented to the SAT for its full evaluation.

In regards to the calendar of sports events in Phuket for November and December, the following was disclosed:

Nov 18-20: The Go Green Active diving competition at Patong Beach which promoters say is striving to break records as an eco-oriented diving event by attracting over 4,000 participants.

Nov 20: The Rotary Phuket South Charity Run at Bang Wad Dam, in Kathu.

Nov 20: The 28th Laguna Phuket Triathlon at Laguna Phuket.

Nov 26-27: The 2022 Spartan Asia Pacific Championship at Blue Tree Phuket.

Dec: Phuket Thailand Powerboat 2022 at Kata Karon beach (exact date not disclosed)

Dec 6-12: 2022 World Bodybuilding Championship at Central Floresta Phuket

Dec 11: The 25th Kathu Half Marathon

Dec 8-12: JSSL Arsenal Singapore Soccer School

Dec 16: National Sports Day to honour Phuket athletes.