Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Property Guide: Is off-plan the right plan?

Phuket Property Guide: Is off-plan the right plan?

As with any financial decision, there are pros and cons to getting in on the ground floor. This is certainly true when buying a Phuket condominium.

propertyconstruction
By Thai Residential

Sunday 19 January 2020, 11:00AM

Buying a house, villa or condo ‘off-plan’ does bring a host of advantages. Photo: Sergey Zolkin / Unsplash

Buying a house, villa or condo ‘off-plan’ does bring a host of advantages. Photo: Sergey Zolkin / Unsplash

If you are buying a new build condo, the first time you see your actual unit may be months or years after signing the agreement. While you will get to see a showroom detailing how the unit will be configured and furnished, you are otherwise reliant on marketing materials and blueprints to make your decision.

Buying at this preliminary stage is therefore referred to as buying “Off-Plan”.

But what is it that makes off-plan purchases so popular?

The Early Bird

As the old saying goes, the early bird catches the worm. In the case of an off-plan condo investment, this means getting the prime choice of units.

The sea views and the high floors are generally the first to be sold, as are any units looking out over the swimming pool. If you are a foreigner being an early bird is even more important because only 49% of the unit area is available for foreign freehold ownership.

Getting your hands on these highly desirable units makes future resale easier because the best views will always be in demand.

Off-Plan Discounts

If the best choice of units is the “worm” for early birds, then the lower prices you pay is at least a tasty snack.

The prices offered during these early stages of planning/construction are sometimes too good to pass up. Sometimes there are extra incentives such as free furniture packages or an upgrade to freehold at no extra charge.

If you see your condo as an investment, rather than merely a home, you are also likely to see more immediate capital appreciation with an off-plan purchase because of these initial discounts.

Guaranteed Returns

Thai Residential

New builds often have attractive guaranteed return offers, which some developers will enhance for off-plan buyers. This may take the form of a higher annual yield, or a slightly longer time period on the guaranteed return (e.g. an extra year or two).

Staggered Payments

When you buy off-plan it is not always necessary to pay the full purchase price upfront. There will be a reservation deposit, followed by a larger payment a few months later, but generally speaking the payments are staggered for different stages of completion.

In fact, it is possible that you will have up to 24 months before the final payment is due. So not only is the price lower to begin with, but you are not required to part with the full purchase price upfront.

Customise Your Condo

When you buy off-plan, you are often given the latitude to change certain features of your unit before construction.

A choice of furniture packages is common to allow you to personalise the interior, but you may also be allowed to change the fixtures and finishings in the bathrooms or the kitchen to better suit your tastes.

Summary

A little vision and foresight is sometimes needed when buying off-plan, especially if the location is still a bare field or hillside.

But the discounts, ability to choose from the best units, and options to personalise the unit are key drivers for off-plan investors.

We will address the risks associated with off-plan Phuket condominiums in a future article, but for now let us just caution that the best legal guidance should always be sought when buying any property – especially one which has not been built yet.

This article is taken from the 2018/2019 Phuket Property Guide. To view the complete 2019/2020 Thai Residential Phuket Property Guide online, visit thairesidential.com/phuket-property-guide. You can also contact Thai Residential directly at Email: phuket@thairesidential.com or Tel: +66 9484 11918.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket to welcome Chinese New Year with marine safety drill
Phang Nga turtle eggs begin hatching
HM King asks troops, police for spirit of sacrifice
Phuket Opinion: No reservations
Phuket expat dies after being hit by ATV in the jungle
Cabbie returns bag, B1.5m in cash, valuables to passenger
Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus
Over 2kg of ya-ice, 1kg of kratom seized in two separate raids in Phuket
Phang Nga turtle eggs likely to hatch this weekend, turtle patrols begin in Phuket
Park Life: New Tiger Park to open in Chalong already challenged on ‘ethical confinement’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bridge to Koh Samui? Tip leads to skeleton discovery! Drone licences? || January 17
Kuwaiti man arrested in Bangkok for rape of Danish woman in Phuket
Thailand finds second case linked to China mystery virus
Freedom Beach vendors arrested
Phuket health chief issues advisory over haze, air quality

 

Phuket community
Phuket expat dies after being hit by ATV in the jungle

If it is a designated ATV track, no one should stay near it....(Read More)

Mother of foetus dumped in front of Rawai house found, now recovering in hospital

k...so what charges would you propose against the father? Keep your horrible comments about an emoti...(Read More)

Second person dies from mystery virus in China

China admits now about 60 infected people. However, other foreign governments medical institutions i...(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

Pascale demonstrates intelligence merely by pointing out the obvious. K's comments are far from...(Read More)

Park Life: New Tiger Park to open in Chalong already challenged on ‘ethical confinement’

Yet ANOTHER nail in the coffin for Phuket's image!! The government allowing this basically means...(Read More)

Phuket expat dies after being hit by ATV in the jungle

All this ATV are pieces of rubbish. Can see them broken and left on jungle trails nearly everywhere....(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

Tourists showering, doing teeth etc with klong water, that will go down well. As for running out of ...(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

Pascale... get a life, so willing to pick on others, at least kurt makes for interesting reading, ...(Read More)

Phuket expat dies after being hit by ATV in the jungle

What kind of drivinglicence is needed to drive a ATV in thailand???...(Read More)

Phuket expat dies after being hit by ATV in the jungle

Instead of charging the woman, how about charging the tour operator who clearly didnt train the woma...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

 