Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Property Guide: Earning short-term rentals – the legal way

Phuket Property Guide: Earning short-term rentals – the legal way

Investors in Phuket property are drawn to the rental yields, which can be enhanced when a professional management company is involved. Due to legal restrictions on short-term rentals by private individuals, any rental program which allows owners to capitalise on short-term holiday rentals, while offering capital appreciation for freehold ownership, is doubly attractive.

property
By Thai Residential

Sunday 27 October 2019, 11:00AM

Get the most out of your rental property in Phuket. Photo: Gerd Altmanna / Pixabay

Get the most out of your rental property in Phuket. Photo: Gerd Altmanna / Pixabay

Condotel and Hotel-Licensed Condominiums

A condotel combines the services of a hotel and a condominium. This hybrid concept permits individual units to be privately purchased, and then rented as though they were hotel accommodation.

Condotels are almost exclusively intended for investment purposes, so this is not necessarily right for you if you’re looking for holiday home. As investments, the track record for rental income is very attractive. Developments will typically offer investors either guaranteed return for the first few years, followed by entry into a “rental pool,” whereby the rental income is “pooled” together and the profits shared by all of the participating owners.

In most developments, a hotel management company will be engaged for the day-to-day running of the resort, and because these companies can typically leverage their international reputation their rental programs are very attractive to investors. And because the developments are hotel licensed, units may be rented out on a monthly, weekly or even daily basis.

And because they are also condominium licensed, they may be sold freehold to foreigners in Thailand. And while they are generally investment properties, the owners may make personal use of their unit for a set number of days per year – sometimes up to one month.

This is an excellent way to capitalise on Thailand’s buoyant real estate sector, while at the same time taking advantage of Phuket’s flourishing tourism industry. And as an owner/investor, you may also enjoy a few weeks of “free Phuket accommodation” every year.

A condominium juristic person (CJP) could theoretically allow (or at the very least, condone) the practice of short-term rentals, but the development requires a hotel license to fully comply with laws governing short-term rentals.

Branded Residences

Laguna Golf Phuket

Branded residences are one of the fastest growing sectors of the luxury property market, and while they could be simplistically described as “luxury condotels” they are really much more than that.

Like condotels, branded residences are hybrids of a hotel and condominium, which can be owned freehold by foreigners, but their management by luxury hotel brands makes them appealing to high-net-worth individuals. (As with condotels, however, ownership is almost exclusively for investment purposes.)

The price positioning of Branded Residences is one or two notches above condotels, but for that owners can expect a rental property which will be in high demand as a result of their luxury hotel affiliation. The quality standards that come with the name also mean the units can demand premium prices on rentals.

This is one of the newest sectors on the island, and the concept is already catching on quickly, not in small part due to existing developments being very popular with wealthy Thai investors.

Conclusion

Condotels and branded residences offer foreigners freehold ownership of investment properties in Phuket. The hotel licenses mean a consistent income stream may be earned from short-term rentals, something otherwise denied to most condominium owners. At the same time, the professional management services are being offered by established hotel groups with the international reach needed to ensure the highest levels of occupancy.

This article is taken from the 2018/2019 Phuket Property Guide. To view the complete 2019/2020 Thai Residential Phuket Property Guide online, visit thairesidential.com/phuket-property-guide. You can also contact Thai Residential directly on Tel: +66 9484 11918, Email: phuket@thairesidential.com

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed
Kusoldharm Foundation Phuket opens new rescue center at Muang Mai
Deputy PM makes push for ‘Phuket Airport No 2’, in Phang Nga
Fresh UK arrests over 39 dead found in truck, some victims may be Vietnamese
Pattaya Boat Show blooms
Facebook ‘news tab’ seeks to reboot its role with media
Blacklisted Belarusian, Pakistani arrested in Phuket, deported
Police hunt Korean ‘friend’ accused of stabbing, robbing compatriot
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Campus crash hurts 5 students! Slow loris paw missing! Mass of dead fish? || October 25
Cambodian woman arrested for trafficking, beating boys in Patong
Toon Bodyslam’s hospital fund-raising charity run to arrive in Phuket
Phuket tourists lend a hand recovering beached yacht at Nai Harn
Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster
Phuket Red Cross blood reserves healthy, but happy to help other provinces
Phuket wildlife chief warns against slow loris photo touts as wounded loris found with paw missing

 

Phuket community
Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

Actually, the fishermen are a natural disaster. How could anyone, let alone a group, think that this...(Read More)

Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

"So for what this Mr.SOMYOT get his salary for"It's explained in the article.Didn'...(Read More)

Cambodian woman arrested for trafficking, beating boys in Patong

Good catch! I hope they put the screws to this greedy immoral wretch of a person....(Read More)

Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

So for what this Mr. SOMYOT get his salary for?...(Read More)

Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

The fishermen made a shameful 'natural disaster'...(Read More)

Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

Thank you, local fishermen, for not thinking first, before you start fishing. Thank you, thai author...(Read More)

Phuket wildlife chief warns against slow loris photo touts as wounded loris found with paw missing

More than 10 'suspects' arrested? And how much was the fine given to the thai touts? 500 T...(Read More)

Police probe dive tour deaths of South Korean tourist, Thai instructor

K,you wasn't a witness and you didn't see the equipment.Can't you just wait for the fina...(Read More)

Lese majeste complaint filed over road rage outburst

"You are garbage,i never care about Thai people.I look down on Thai people" Same attitude...(Read More)

Lese majeste complaint filed over road rage outburst

So you have to mentally ill to "behave badly to others"? Then I think the gov. needs to re...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Thai Residential