Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Office, headed by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana, and Rawai Municipality have together arranged for 80 palm tress worth a total B10 million from Pattaya to be planted at the popular tourist viewpoint at Promthep Cape – for free.

By The Phuket News

Friday 27 December 2019, 05:23PM

The installation of the 80 palm trees is expected to be completed by Sunday (Dec 29). Photo: Rawai Municipality

The installation of the 80 palm trees is expected to be completed by Sunday (Dec 29). Photo: Supplied

The news follows Governor Phakaphong inspection the popular viewpoint on Christmas Eve (Dec 24), along with a host of officials, including Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos.

Joining the delegation for the site inspection was former Phuket Democrat MP Raywat Areerob, who now serves as Assistant Secretary of the Minister of Public Health, and Kampon Tansacha of NongNooch Tropical Botanical Garden in Pattaya, renowned for its beautiful gardens.

Governor Phakaphong explained, “Phromthep Cape is one of the most beautiful places to see sun set in Thailand. A feature at the cape is that there are a lot of palm trees, but nowadays the number of palm trees has gradually decreased.”

Rawai Mayor Aroon told The Phuket News that the idea to have palms trees from NongNooch Tropical Botanical Garden planted at the cape was suggested by Mr Raywat.

“They have known each other a long time,” he said.

Mr Raywat asked Mr Kampon to provide palm trees to restore the cape’s natural beauty, Mayor Aroon explained.

Mr Kampon agreed, with 80 palm trees now being planted at the cape, he added.

“The cost for adding the palm trees is around B10 million,” he said.

Mr Kampon is the son of Pisit and Nongnooch Tansacha, who created the renowned NongNooch gardens on 1,700 rai in Jomtien in 1954, and which now welcomes some 5,000 tourists each day.

Mr Kampon and his team of landscapers arrived in Phuket on Dec 26, Mayor explained.

“They will finish adding the trees before Dec 29 so that Phuket tourists will be able to see the original beauty of the cape, he said.