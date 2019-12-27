Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya

Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Office, headed by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana, and Rawai Municipality have together arranged for 80 palm tress worth a total B10 million from Pattaya to be planted at the popular tourist viewpoint at Promthep Cape – for free.

tourismenvironment
By The Phuket News

Friday 27 December 2019, 05:23PM

The installation of the 80 palm trees is expected to be completed by Sunday (Dec 29). Photo: Supplied

The installation of the 80 palm trees is expected to be completed by Sunday (Dec 29). Photo: Supplied

The installation of the 80 palm trees is expected to be completed by Sunday (Dec 29). Photo: Rawai Municipality

The installation of the 80 palm trees is expected to be completed by Sunday (Dec 29). Photo: Rawai Municipality

The installation of the 80 palm trees is expected to be completed by Sunday (Dec 29). Photo: Supplied

The installation of the 80 palm trees is expected to be completed by Sunday (Dec 29). Photo: Supplied

The installation of the 80 palm trees is expected to be completed by Sunday (Dec 29). Photo: Rawai Municipality

The installation of the 80 palm trees is expected to be completed by Sunday (Dec 29). Photo: Rawai Municipality

The installation of the 80 palm trees is expected to be completed by Sunday (Dec 29). Photo: Rawai Municipality

The installation of the 80 palm trees is expected to be completed by Sunday (Dec 29). Photo: Rawai Municipality

The installation of the 80 palm trees is expected to be completed by Sunday (Dec 29). Photo: Rawai Municipality

The installation of the 80 palm trees is expected to be completed by Sunday (Dec 29). Photo: Rawai Municipality

« »

The news follows Governor Phakaphong inspection the popular viewpoint on Christmas Eve (Dec 24), along with a host of officials, including Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos.

Joining the delegation for the site inspection was former Phuket Democrat MP Raywat Areerob, who now serves as Assistant Secretary of the Minister of Public Health, and Kampon Tansacha of NongNooch Tropical Botanical Garden in Pattaya, renowned for its beautiful gardens.

Governor Phakaphong explained, “Phromthep Cape is one of the most beautiful places to see sun set in Thailand. A feature at the cape is that there are a lot of palm trees, but nowadays the number of palm trees has gradually decreased.”

Rawai Mayor Aroon told The Phuket News that the idea to have palms trees from NongNooch Tropical Botanical Garden planted at the cape was suggested by Mr Raywat.

“They have known each other a long time,” he said.

Mr Raywat asked Mr Kampon to provide palm trees to restore the cape’s natural beauty, Mayor Aroon explained.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Mr Kampon agreed, with 80 palm trees now being planted at the cape, he added.

“The cost for adding the palm trees is around B10 million,” he said.

Mr Kampon is the son of Pisit and Nongnooch Tansacha, who created the renowned NongNooch gardens on 1,700 rai in Jomtien in 1954, and which now welcomes some 5,000 tourists each day.

Mr Kampon and his team of landscapers arrived in Phuket on Dec 26, Mayor explained.

“They will finish adding the trees before Dec 29 so that Phuket tourists will be able to see the original beauty of the cape, he said.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 27 December 2019 - 18:17:39 

Bear in mind their saying: ..." Nowadays the number of palm trees has gradually decreased"....  Why is that? Simply because there, at that hill level is not the right location for palm trees. What a waist of money and enormous amount of WATER!

Kurt | 27 December 2019 - 18:05:31 

Do you know how many water tankers daily have to go to the hill of Phromthep Cape to provide 80 (!) palm trees at least 2 month daily water to survive replanting at high ground level in sun and wind?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket suffers first death in New Year ‘Seven Days’ campaign
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mother pimps daughter? Phuket cable car coming! 15 years since Asia Tsunami || December 27
Don’t believe the hype, it’s probably ‘fake news.’
Hundreds turn out for ‘Light Up Phuket’ Patong tsunami memorial service
Bruce Lee’s daughter sues one of China’s biggest fast food chains
Foreign tourist arrivals up 5.92% in November
Report of missing kayak couple found living in Rawai confirmed a false alarm
B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Wife-killing tourist gets life! Missing couple alive, hiding out? Paedo monk arrested! || December 26
Phuket remembers those lost to the tsunami
National police deputy launches Phuket New Year anti-crime, road-safety blitz
Trang mayor missing after his car plunges into canal
Scams to look out for this festive season
Future Forward Party members in Phuket protest Election Commission rulings
Abbot charged with sexual abuse of young novices

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya

Bear in mind their saying: ..." Nowadays the number of palm trees has gradually decreased"...(Read More)

Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya

Do you know how many water tankers daily have to go to the hill of Phromthep Cape to provide 80 (!) ...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

Kurt, anything meaningful to add apart from grumpy comments ? Boredom is taking a toll on you again?...(Read More)

Trang mayor missing after his car plunges into canal

Cold water? Must be a joke. Seen driving fast? Never drive faster than you can think. That means fo...(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

I am almost sure that my life insurance company will not pay a single dime when I die during a ride...(Read More)

Hundreds turn out for ‘Light Up Phuket’ Patong tsunami memorial service

Thanks to the organisers & the band for making this a beautiful & respectful ceremony. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Loud and Proud

Thailand has no problem with the acceptance of transgenders. Its the only area I can think of where ...(Read More)

National police deputy launches Phuket New Year anti-crime, road-safety blitz

Look at us everybody. We're competent. No really we are. Please believe us....(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

Just imagine how many air-conditioned electric buses you could buy for that money....(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

Get for that money a water pipeline from Phang Nga Province to Phuket first. Has the Governor forgot...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thailand Yacht Show
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

 