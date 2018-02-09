The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Phuket project begins in install power cables underground

PHUKET: A survey along a section of Wichit Songkran Rd began yesterday (Feb 8) ahead of plans to install power cables underground in the heart of Kathu.

Friday 9 February 2018, 10:20AM

The plan aims to start installing power cables underground along Wichit Songkram Rd, from the intersection with Phra Phuket Kaew Rd to Wat Kathu, within the next two months.

The survey team by Kathu Municipality Public Works Division officials, and joined by Mayor Kathu Chaianan Sutthikul, also included officials from the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) office.

“The distance is 2,721 metres, from Kathu intersection to Kathu Temple,” said Kathu Municipality Division of Public Works official Sopita Choto.

“Today, we just plan to present this project to design and determine the cost of carrying out this project on both sides of the road,” she added.

“This project will improve the landscape beside the road. We are waiting for the PEA to create virtual images of what it will look like once the project is complete. We expect these images to be ready after next Thursday, Feb 15,” Ms Sopita said.

BCIS Education Center Phuket

“The survey and design will take about eight weeks to clearly check and determine an estimated cost for the project,” she added.

“Kathu Municipality will then file a formal request to the Phuket Provincial Office to provide the budget of the project,” Ms Sopita explained.

 

Additional reporting by Jirarat Rakjamroon

 

 
