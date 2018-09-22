THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket probation officers prepare to use electronic tagging devices

PHUKET: Phuket Probation Office Director Prachya Chaiwaranurak yesterday (Sept 21) led a seminar to educate local government officers and about electronic monitoring for offenders.


By The Phuket News

Saturday 22 September 2018, 12:25PM

One of the bracelets fitted with a GPS system to inform court officials of the whereabouts of offenders who are released on bail or on parole. Photo: Bangkok Post

One of the bracelets fitted with a GPS system to inform court officials of the whereabouts of offenders who are released on bail or on parole. Photo: Bangkok Post

The objective of the seminar, at The Pago Design Hotel Phuket, was for participants to be able to use this devices on Effectively and to know about its barrier and suggestions for implementation.

Present presiding over the event was Phuket Vice Governor Snith Srivihok.

“The Department of Probation under the Ministry of Justice is focussing on improving the conditions of the offenders by allowing them back into the community,” Mr Prachya said.

“Several probation offices have already used these devices, with success.”

“For the budget year 2018, the Department of Probation has a policy to expand its operations throughout the country, so people involved in this should know and understand this technology and the related laws,” he said.

Central Phuket

In February, Sarawut Benjakul, Secretary-General of the Office of the Judiciary, and Prasarn Mahaleetrakul, Director-General of the Probation Department, announced that electronic ankle bracelets will be used on offenders in lieu of jail terms at 23 courts nationwide under a pilot project to ease overcrowding in prisons.

A total of 5,000 electronic bracelets at a cost of B80.8 million will be used on suspects and defendants in criminal cases, reported the Bangkok Post. (See story here.)

The bracelets will track the movements of offenders who are released on bail, put on probation or who are on parole. They will not have to stay in jail but they will have to wear the tracking bracelets so authorities can keep an eye on them.

Mr Sarawut said if offenders lack the funds to post a surety bond and do not commit any serious offence, the courts must consider the use of ankle bracelets.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket consuls fed glossy update over road safety, accidents and drownings
Phuket lifeguard contract corruption probe confirms ‘irregularities’, case sent to NACC
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Chalong drug bust! Ford to pay up? Nation’s 1st shark net! || Phuket
Man killed in solo Ducati Monster motorbike accident
Final preparations being made to raise ’Phoenix’
Phuket police arrest woman, 39, with 20k ya bah pills, ya ice
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket drug street! Light-rail by 2023? Stealing from disabled? || Sept. 20
Phuket surf drowning victim on life support
Thai and Malaysian anti-corruption commissions meet in Phuket
Seven arrested on Phuket drug street
Mai Khao beach declared ‘not safe’ after Chinese tourist in coma post-rescue
Royal Thai Navy leads marine rescue exercise in Phuket
Patong, Karon face week-long water-supply outages
Scheduled blackout to affect airport area
Major water shutoff to hit from Phuket Town to Rawai

 

Phuket community
August tourist arrivals up 3%

Hosanna! Up 3%, But services, infrastructures, cleanness, beach safety, etc went down, much more th...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard contract corruption probe confirms ‘irregularities’, case sent to NACC

Everyone know this has been going on for years. Going after these folks and stopping it is welcomed...(Read More)

Illegal booze ads ‘rampant’ in markets, says DDC

How would Soi Bangla in Patong look like if the stopped all bars from having bar girls and boys from...(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

Hope India's well known rape culture stays at home. Thailand is a perfect foment for it to flour...(Read More)

Man killed in solo Ducati Monster motorbike accident

What circumstances could have been challenged? It happened at a 50 km/h speed advised route at 02:...(Read More)

Final preparations being made to raise ’Phoenix’

The 200 'tanks', are that ex oil drums? Absolutely not professional, if that is the case. Th...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard contract corruption probe confirms ‘irregularities’, case sent to NACC

Lets hope that all thai Phuket Officials realize that this news is now cyber/ internet wise going al...(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

"As we all using internet by now,it would be easy to get all the information about safety,"...(Read More)

Man killed in solo Ducati Monster motorbike accident

"..his bike slipped.." No, he was going way too fast for the corner. Speed kills....(Read More)

Final preparations being made to raise ’Phoenix’

This is gonna be good...can't wait to see what they're going to do when it gets to the top. ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Lofty Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
Melbourne Cup 2018
China International Boat Show 2019

 