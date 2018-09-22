PHUKET: Phuket Probation Office Director Prachya Chaiwaranurak yesterday (Sept 21) led a seminar to educate local government officers and about electronic monitoring for offenders.



By The Phuket News

Saturday 22 September 2018, 12:25PM

One of the bracelets fitted with a GPS system to inform court officials of the whereabouts of offenders who are released on bail or on parole. Photo: Bangkok Post

The objective of the seminar, at The Pago Design Hotel Phuket, was for participants to be able to use this devices on Effectively and to know about its barrier and suggestions for implementation.

Present presiding over the event was Phuket Vice Governor Snith Srivihok.

“The Department of Probation under the Ministry of Justice is focussing on improving the conditions of the offenders by allowing them back into the community,” Mr Prachya said.

“Several probation offices have already used these devices, with success.”

“For the budget year 2018, the Department of Probation has a policy to expand its operations throughout the country, so people involved in this should know and understand this technology and the related laws,” he said.

In February, Sarawut Benjakul, Secretary-General of the Office of the Judiciary, and Prasarn Mahaleetrakul, Director-General of the Probation Department, announced that electronic ankle bracelets will be used on offenders in lieu of jail terms at 23 courts nationwide under a pilot project to ease overcrowding in prisons.

A total of 5,000 electronic bracelets at a cost of B80.8 million will be used on suspects and defendants in criminal cases, reported the Bangkok Post. (See story here.)

The bracelets will track the movements of offenders who are released on bail, put on probation or who are on parole. They will not have to stay in jail but they will have to wear the tracking bracelets so authorities can keep an eye on them.

Mr Sarawut said if offenders lack the funds to post a surety bond and do not commit any serious offence, the courts must consider the use of ankle bracelets.