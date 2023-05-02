British International School, Phuket
Phuket prisoners to get vocational training in boatbuilding

Phuket prisoners to get vocational training in boatbuilding

PHUKET: Ten inmates from Phuket Prison will start training as boatbuilders from next Monday (May 8) under a project to provide prisoners with skills to use to support themselves after their release from jail.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 May 2023, 09:00AM

Photo: PR Phuket

The project was announced at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding yesterday (May 2) between Phuket Provincial Prison and Roeng Varee boatbuilders located in Soi Palai 2, Chalong.

Present at Phuket Provincial Hall for the signing was Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew. Signing the MoU on behalf of Phuket Prison was Kritsana Tipayachan, with Roeng Varee Managing Director Krisada Pichetphonsanon signing the MoU on behalf of the boatbuilding company.

Krisana Thipayachan, Commander of Phuket Provincial Prison, explained that the project is part of a larger ongoing effort by the Department of Corrections to provide outplacement work for prisoners to provide them with vocational training. 

The aim of the project is to equip prisoners with skills to use after their release so they can earn a living and support themselves and their families, he said.

Roeng Varee produces works on about 50 boats a year, including construction, repairs and refits to customer’s specifications, he added.

AXA Insurance PCL

Under the MoU, the project will start with 10 inmates who will work at the boatyard for three months. The inmates will work Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm, but not on Saturdays and Sundays.

The inmates will be paid the minimum wage in Phuket of B354 a day for their work, he said.

The inmates selected must have less than three years and six months of their sentence remaining. Any drugs inmates selected must be serving their sentence for their first offence, and must not have committed a major offence.

“Phuket Provincial Prison sincerely hopes that society will accept inmates working in establishments outside the prison, to give prisoners an opportunity to generate income and reduce expenses for the family while in prison, and it can be used as a starting point for a new career,” Mr Krisana said.

