The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Prison ‘all white’ as search fails to find drugs

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Prison has once again been declared a “white” prison after a search yesterday evening (Mar 29) failed to uncover any drugs.

crime, construction, drugs,

The Phuket News

Friday 30 March 2018, 11:14AM

More than 150 police officer, along with officers from the Phuket Health Department, searched the prison, located the northern reaches of Phuket Town, starting from 5:30pm, with Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong present to observe proceedings.

In addition to the search, 250 prisoners were randomly selected for a urine drugs test as more than 89% of inmates are serving sentences on drug-related offences.

All test results came back clear.

The raid was conducted on an order from the Department of Corrections, which ordered a search of all prisons across the country without prior notice, explained Phuket Provincial Prison Director Somkit Kamman.

Governor Norraphat encouraged prisoners to turn away from a life of crime before returning to their families.

“Everyone can make a mistake, but you must try to turn over a new leaf. Learn job skills here and have hope. Please be learn new, positive behaviours because of your family and loved ones are waiting for you.” he said.

Conditions at Phuket Prison have been notoriously overcrowded for decades. Built in 1902 and worthy of preservation as a building of historical value, the prison was originally designed to accommodate only 750 prisoners.

Mr Somkit confirmed yesterday there are currently 2,589 inmates – 2,223 men and 366 women – at the prison.

A new prison costing B789 million currently under construction at Baan Bangjo in Srisoonthorn, Thalang, is hoped to deliver respite to the overcrowding.

However, that facility is not expected to be complete until June next year. (See story here.)

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Discover Thainess | 30 March 2018 - 15:08:16

An amazing result to have no drugs in Phuket prison, especially considering every prison in the world is riddled with drugs. Well done to the Phuket authorities. Maybe the drugs are hiding near the shows in Patong that don’t exist either?

The Phuket News

Kurt | 30 March 2018 - 14:34:53

Well, negative urine tests of the inmates are supporting the declaration of 'drugs free'.
It is shame full , 2589 inmates in a prison built for 750 inmates.
Thai government treat inmates like animals.
Not exactly a contribution for rehabilitation.
It is worse in Nakhon si Thamarrat prison.

The Phuket News

malczx7r | 30 March 2018 - 14:21:36

Of course they couldn't find any drugs.  They couldn't find any prostitutes in Pattaya and they couldn't find any illegal shows in Patong.  They don't know clubs are open after closing time, even though the public know about them being open!

The Phuket News
Matches 3 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.