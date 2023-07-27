Phuket prepares to honour His Majesty the King’s birthday

PHUKET: Several temples across the island underwent a series of extensive cleaning campaigns today (July 27) as Phuket prepares to honour His Majesty the King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s 71st birthday tomorrow.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 27 July 2023 04:30 PM

The ‘Big Cleaning Day’ campaign saw Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew join proceedings at Wat Kathu earlier today, where the temple and surrounding grounds were thoroughly cleaned by volunteers. After the clean-up had concluded there was a merit giving ceremony conducted by monks from the temple.

Joining Governor Narong for the ceremony were Somsong Prasansom, Deputy Mayor of Kathu City, and Kittisak Boonerb, President of Kathu City Council, in addition Kathu City Council members and municipality employees, government officials, supporting network partners from the public and private sectors, students from local schools and local residents.

A key part of the ceremony saw Governor Narong open a flower basket cone, offer incense and light candles in front of a portrait of His Majesty the King, as a means of paying homage.

Participants then sang together in praise of His Majesty the King.

A similar campaign was carried out at Wat Koh Siray in Ratsada where Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan presided over the ceremony.

Joining Vice Governor Amnuay were: Phairoj Srilamul, Phuket City Chief; Pol. Col. Pratuang Pholmana, Superintendent of Phuket City Police Station; Pawat Supasuwan, Deputy Mayor of Ratsada subdistrict, in addition to volunteers from the general public and local school children.

Vice Governor Amnuay praised His Majesty The King’s Royal Volunteer Project which encourages people to “Do good deeds with our hearts” without expecting anything in return in order to unite, harmonise and respect the country’s four key institutions, namely the nation, religion, the monarchy and the people.

Today’s clean-up follows a series of events conducted on the island earlier this week ahead of His Majesty the King’s birthday tomorrow, including in Ratsada and Wichit which saw a tree-planting campaign and a release of aquatic animals which officials sais would help local marine life to recover from depleted fish stocks.