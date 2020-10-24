Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket prepares for Loy Krathong festival

Phuket prepares for Loy Krathong festival

PHUKET: Local administration organisations across the island are making preparations for the annual upcoming Loy Krathong Festival, to be held on Oct 31 this year.

culture
By The Phuket News

Saturday 24 October 2020, 01:06PM

Photo: Municipalities

Photo: Municipalities

Photo: Municipalities

Photo: Municipalities

Photo: Municipalities

Photo: Municipalities

« »

The traditional annual water festival each year sees krathong floated as offerings to the water goddess Phra Mae Kongka in the hope she blesses supplicants by keeping negative forces at bay and bringing prosperity in all its forms to their lives.

Patong Municipality has announced its schedule of festivities for Loy Krathong, to be held at Patong beach, where a stage will be installed for a performace from local school students and a live band.

There will also be inexpensive seafood stalls as well as beautiful sculptures for people to take photos with on the beach.

Kamala Tambon Administration (OrBorTor) will hold its event on Kamala beach with a stage for performances by local students, including a student band from Rajaprajanugroh 36 School.

UWC Thailand

Karon Municipality’s Loy Krathong event will take place on the last day of its ‘The 2nd Kata Karon Chuan Chim Rim Lay’ food festival which started yesterday (Oct 23) at Nong Han Park. There will be series of shows every night of the festival including the traditional Nang Noppamas beauty pageant for village health volunteers.

Thepkrasattri Municipality will hold its festival between Oct 29-31 along the canal side on Soi Nob Nang Dak, where the Nang Noppamas beauty pageant and other festivities will be held, including the charming “Noo Noi Noppamas” beauty pageant for young children.

There will be food stalls and a stage for a Samkong Superdance band on Oct 29, Khon Thalang Supply band on Oct 30, and Thai folk music singer Duangta Kongthong on Oct 31.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man found hanged in Phuket Town
Myanmar vote ban extinguishes hope for ethnic minorities
Concerns raised as Veg Fest attendees lax on COVID protection measures
Frenchwoman on Samui confirmed COVID-positive
Job woes add to swelling debt load
‘CIA’-like street-food vendors first on rally scene
Patong residents join call to support the monarchy
Phuket officials honour King Chulalongkorn, Rama V
Bangkok Airways to resume Phuket-Samui, Hat Yai, Pattaya flights
Main shrines join Phuket Vegetarian Festival
New BOT Governor advises government to offer more direct assistance
PPRP MPs to hold royalist activities
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai food dominates ’best’ list! Overseas yachts welcome! Phuket golf! || October 22
Overseas yachts now welcome as per new CCSA approvals
Prayut lifts state of emergency

 

Phuket community
New BOT Governor advises government to offer more direct assistance

In Thailand is not Government doings but silently let time/nature takes course of matters. Good exam...(Read More)

Hamilton seeks record win on F1’s return to Portugal

Sad, this was my Nr1 Sport events ! Now this what's left ...(Read More)

New BOT Governor advises government to offer more direct assistance

Soon the Thai cabinet comes to Phuket. Will they bring something substantial relieving? Yes/No? Well...(Read More)

Concerns raised as Veg Fest attendees lax on COVID protection measures

That whole 'New Normal' thinking is seen by original Phuket inhabitants as something tempora...(Read More)

New BOT Governor advises government to offer more direct assistance

@Stevet, many people in many countries are in same exhausted situation. It is up to respective Gover...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

@DeKaaskopp - Ricky Gervais....(Read More)

New BOT Governor advises government to offer more direct assistance

PHUKET NEED TOURISTS, and the special tourist visa program will not be able to help most closed tour...(Read More)

Frenchwoman on Samui confirmed COVID-positive

@Charles, she and family got here by THAI TGG-33 from Paris on Sept 30. Guess authorities now in dou...(Read More)

Man dies in high-speed crash into power pole

"Every one will agree with me" No Kurt, I don't ! And you should upgrade your stats,...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

@Sir Burr Where did you get that quote from ? Definitely not from your own brain cells ! ...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
K9 Point
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Phuket Property
Kvik Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 