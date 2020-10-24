Phuket prepares for Loy Krathong festival

PHUKET: Local administration organisations across the island are making preparations for the annual upcoming Loy Krathong Festival, to be held on Oct 31 this year.

culture

By The Phuket News

Saturday 24 October 2020, 01:06PM

The traditional annual water festival each year sees krathong floated as offerings to the water goddess Phra Mae Kongka in the hope she blesses supplicants by keeping negative forces at bay and bringing prosperity in all its forms to their lives.

Patong Municipality has announced its schedule of festivities for Loy Krathong, to be held at Patong beach, where a stage will be installed for a performace from local school students and a live band.

There will also be inexpensive seafood stalls as well as beautiful sculptures for people to take photos with on the beach.

Kamala Tambon Administration (OrBorTor) will hold its event on Kamala beach with a stage for performances by local students, including a student band from Rajaprajanugroh 36 School.

Karon Municipality’s Loy Krathong event will take place on the last day of its ‘The 2nd Kata Karon Chuan Chim Rim Lay’ food festival which started yesterday (Oct 23) at Nong Han Park. There will be series of shows every night of the festival including the traditional Nang Noppamas beauty pageant for village health volunteers.

Thepkrasattri Municipality will hold its festival between Oct 29-31 along the canal side on Soi Nob Nang Dak, where the Nang Noppamas beauty pageant and other festivities will be held, including the charming “Noo Noi Noppamas” beauty pageant for young children.

There will be food stalls and a stage for a Samkong Superdance band on Oct 29, Khon Thalang Supply band on Oct 30, and Thai folk music singer Duangta Kongthong on Oct 31.