PHUKET: The two-week Thao Thepkassatri and Thao Srisoonthon Festival will return from March 3-17, 2018, celebrating the defeat of Burmese marauders attempting to take Phuket in 1785.

Thursday 14 December 2017, 01:06PM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong speaks at yesterdays meeting. Photo: PR Dept

A meeting led by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong was held yesterday (Dec 13) at the Phuket Provincial Office to announce preparations for the annual Thao Thepkassatri and Thao Srisoonthon Festival.

The aim of the festival is to honour the history of Thao Thepkrasattri and Thao Srisoonthorn so the younger generations can be thankful and pay respect to them and to those who sacrificed their lives for the land on which we live today.

The annual event will feature many activities including a historical tour of Thalang, historical sporting competitions, a ceremony honouring Phuket’s famed heroines Thao Thepkrasattri and Thao Srisoonthorn, who led the defense of Phuket, and much more.

Among the events will be the traditional re-enactment of key events leading up the decisive battle which was fought and won near Thalang Town.

Gov Norraphat said, “We want support from tour groups in bringing tourists join this historical festival as this is another way to support Phuket’s cultural tourism. We invite people to join the Thao Thepkassatri and Thao Srisoonthon Festival 2018 being held from March 3-17,” Gov Norraphat added.

Key events during the festival

March 3 – Mass monk ordination to bless the two heroines at Wat Thepwanaram (Wat Manik)

March 12 – Historical tours, cross-country bike racing and mini-marathon along a historical trail at Phuket Historical Park. Food offering to monks and praying to ancestors at Muang Komarapat Temple in Thalang.

March 13 - Wreath-laying ceremony and praising of the two heroines at the Heroines Monument.

March 13-15 Light and sound show and historical play from 8:30pm to 11pm at Phuket Historical Park.

Local food stalls and OTOP products will be on offer throughout the festival.





