Phuket prepares for ‘amazing’ New Year countdown

PHUKET: Listed as one of five nationwide provinces permitted to do so, Phuket will hold an official New Year countdown to 2022 in an effort to stimulate tourism and build confidence in public health and safety.

By The Phuket News

Friday 17 December 2021, 01:34PM

The “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022” event, which will be held in Play Laem Saphan Hin on New Year’s Eve (Dec 31), was officially announced at a press conference held yesterday (Dec 16) overseen by Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong.

The event will comply with measures mandated by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in order to permit a crowd in excess of 1,000 people. This stipulates that all participants must show negative COVID-19 test results from an antigen test kit (ATK) issued within 72 hours prior to the event, along with proof of vaccination and registration via the QQ app, a step taken in order to limit the number of participants.

Authorities confirmed that the audience immediately in front of the main stage will number approximately 730 people, with an estimated 4,000 people watching on a big screen from the area surrounding the beach at Plai Laem Saphan Hin.

“Phuket is prepared to organise the ‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022’ under strict public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Vice Governor Pichet said at the meeting yesterday.

“The organisers have been requested to prepare robust disease prevention guidelines to be submitted to the Provincial Communicable Diseases Committee for review at a meeting on Monday, Dec 20,” Pichet added.