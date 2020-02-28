Watch the island’s “Phuket Power” debut as they take to the field to battle against some of the region’s finest, including teams from Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam and the reigning champions from Malaysia.
The tournament runs from 8am – 5pm and the bar and restaurant will be open all day with cold drinks, beers, burgers, and hot Lady Pies available for purchase.
For further details please email: thailandtigers@gmail.com or phuketpowerafl@gmail.com
Anyone interested in playing in the AFL Masters or lending a hand on the day can stop by at our major sponsor Legends Sports Bar & Grill, Soi Eden, Patong for more information.
You can also reach out to us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/PhuketPowerAFL/
