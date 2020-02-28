THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
‘Phuket Power’ ready to take on region’s finest in local AFL tournament

AFL: Come along and support Phuket’s newly founded AFL team in the 3rd annual Phuket AFL Masters Football tournament at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) in Thalang on Saturday March 7th.

AFL
By The Phuket News

Saturday 29 February 2020, 10:00AM

Phuket Power players and their families wearing the new playing tops at Legends Sports Bar & Grill, Soi Eden, Patong. Photo: Andrew McMillan

Watch the island’s “Phuket Power” debut as they take to the field to battle against some of the region’s finest, including teams from Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam and the reigning champions from Malaysia.

The tournament runs from 8am – 5pm and the bar and restaurant will be open all day with cold drinks, beers, burgers, and hot Lady Pies available for purchase.

For further details please email: thailandtigers@gmail.com or phuketpowerafl@gmail.com

Anyone interested in playing in the AFL Masters or lending a hand on the day can stop by at our major sponsor Legends Sports Bar & Grill, Soi Eden, Patong for more information.

You can also reach out to us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/PhuketPowerAFL/

