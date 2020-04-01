Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket power outages to be reduced, but will continue

Phuket power outages to be reduced, but will continue

PHUKET: Power outages across the island will continue but are to be reduced in frequency and in impact as the island enters lockdown mode, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has told The Phuket News.

construction
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 April 2020, 06:42PM

The power outages will continue, but will be reduced in frequency and impact, says the PEA. Photo; PEA

The power outages will continue, but will be reduced in frequency and impact, says the PEA. Photo; PEA

One PEA officer who asked not to be named confirmed to The Phuket News today (Apr 1) that his office had received many complaints about the power outages as people are now staying home more.

“We are installing equipment on power poles as planned before the spread of the virus, but after receiving lots of complaints we will reduce the frequency of the outages and the size of affected area,” he said.

Asked why the ongoing maintenance will not be suspended during the current crisis, the officer said, “Any change in carrying out projects must be made by top-ranking officers, but they have not made any [announcements] yet.”

Meanwhile, a power outage will affect parts of Rawai tomorrow (Apr 2) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along Soi Khok Yang, Soi Samakkhee 5, Soi Saosot, Soi Naya, Naya 1 and 2, Soi Khok Makham, Soi Suan Wat, Soi Na Tai, Soi Solos, Soi Hua Phru, Soi Thawee Saman, Soi Klinkaew, and Soi Saithong.

In announcing the power outage, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong COVID cleanse, house checks in full swing
Turtles hatch at Thai Muang, more hatchlings expected in Phuket within days
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Automatic visa extensions coming? Thailand COVID cases rising! || April 1
Spirit figures help village keep out infection
China reports 1,300 asymptomatic virus cases after public concern
120 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
All six new Phuket confirmed COVID-19 cases worked or visited Bangla Rd, total cases hit 75
Governor warns of fake news for April Fool’s
Compromise for crossing the bridges upheld as national police chief visits Phuket Check Point
Stranded Thai students prefer to stay in US than risk travel
Coronavirus the worst global crisis since WW II, says UN chief
Nine million fit for B5,000 stimulus relief
Extreme isolation: world’s last virus-free corners hold tight
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong cluster grows, Phuket hotels closed! Fear over elephants! || March 31
Fears raised for elephant welfare as Phuket camps fold

 

Phuket community
Turtles hatch at Thai Muang, more hatchlings expected in Phuket within days

This made me smile. What a fun diversion. Thank you....(Read More)

All Phuket beaches closed

The best outcome for hotel closures is that less raw sewage will flow into the sea......(Read More)

All six new Phuket confirmed COVID-19 cases worked or visited Bangla Rd, total cases hit 75

" or visiting Bangla Rd in Patong," what, did they just suddenly appear on Soi Bangla... ...(Read More)

Compromise for crossing the bridges upheld as national police chief visits Phuket Check Point

All this weak compromising of Phuket Government is not contributing to get the virus situation under...(Read More)

Governor warns of fake news for April Fool’s

Here's some fake news... the governor is intelligent. ...(Read More)

All six new Phuket confirmed COVID-19 cases worked or visited Bangla Rd, total cases hit 75

So, the 'Sleep with me hotel' with 200 rooms for persons under investigation is full since t...(Read More)

Nine million fit for B5,000 stimulus relief

Wow, who believes that Government was able in just 2 days time to decide that only 9 out of 21.7 mil...(Read More)

Compromise for crossing the bridges upheld as national police chief visits Phuket Check Point

People in and out Phuket, with or without a train of many cars. People from Phang Nga province who w...(Read More)

Patong residents urged to self-quarantine, door-to-door checks to begin

Papa Paul, i believe the sleep with me hotel rooms are for doctors and healthg workers in Patong. So...(Read More)

Compromise for crossing the bridges upheld as national police chief visits Phuket Check Point

So long as those crucial construction supplies are being let through then we can all rest easy. When...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
The LifeCo Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360

 