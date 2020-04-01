Phuket power outages to be reduced, but will continue

PHUKET: Power outages across the island will continue but are to be reduced in frequency and in impact as the island enters lockdown mode, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has told The Phuket News.

construction

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 April 2020, 06:42PM

The power outages will continue, but will be reduced in frequency and impact, says the PEA. Photo; PEA

One PEA officer who asked not to be named confirmed to The Phuket News today (Apr 1) that his office had received many complaints about the power outages as people are now staying home more.

“We are installing equipment on power poles as planned before the spread of the virus, but after receiving lots of complaints we will reduce the frequency of the outages and the size of affected area,” he said.

Asked why the ongoing maintenance will not be suspended during the current crisis, the officer said, “Any change in carrying out projects must be made by top-ranking officers, but they have not made any [announcements] yet.”

Meanwhile, a power outage will affect parts of Rawai tomorrow (Apr 2) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along Soi Khok Yang, Soi Samakkhee 5, Soi Saosot, Soi Naya, Naya 1 and 2, Soi Khok Makham, Soi Suan Wat, Soi Na Tai, Soi Solos, Soi Hua Phru, Soi Thawee Saman, Soi Klinkaew, and Soi Saithong.

In announcing the power outage, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.