Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket post-COVID recovery must be more than tourism: Deputy PM

Phuket post-COVID recovery must be more than tourism: Deputy PM

PHUKET: Deputy Prime Minister Don Pramudwinai, who also serves as Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has called for Phuket’s post-COVID recovery to target key areas other than tourism.

economicstourismCOVID-19
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 3 November 2020, 12:51PM

Deputy Prime Minister Don Pramudwinai, who also serves as Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke to the press after the official opening of the Phuket Passport Office at Central Festival Phuket last night (Nov 2). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Deputy Prime Minister Don Pramudwinai, who also serves as Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke to the press after the official opening of the Phuket Passport Office at Central Festival Phuket last night (Nov 2). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Speaking at the official opening of the Phuket Passport Office now located at Central Festival Phuket last night (Nov 2), Deputy PM Don told The Phuket News that Phuket’s tourism industry remained the island’s fastest track to recovery, but strongly noted that other key sectors should also be developed to broaden Phuket’s economic base.

Mr Don said that he did not expect the mass tourism to return from the Chinese market, or any other market, for some time.

“For the Chinese, they have to check the readiness of both their country and the target country. However, they will focus on their country first as a priority. I don’t think big groups of Chinese will come, as they have to implement their own measures in their country first and then confirm the readiness in the target countries, especially safety, environment, and other things that they can enjoy and spend time with,” he said.

“Actually this applies not only to the Chinese, but also other nationalities as well. After the pandemic, tourists will pay much attention to health. After passing through this year, they can see the importance of health. After this, the interest in health will be very high. People will focus on longer lives as a priority while disease-prevention measures have now become a normality. People look for ways to strengthen their immunity, which can make their lives better. The word ‘longevity’ will gain much more attention from scientists,” Deputy PM Don said.

Thailand was at the forefront of countries approving visas for foreigners to stimulate tourism, Mr Don said.

“For visa approval, we will do that for sure. Thailand is a country that foreigners can enter quite easily. We are friends with many countries,” he said.

“However, it is quite difficult for us to enter other countries. When we can make it visa-free for Thai people to enter a country, we accomplish our goals. We have to work together,” he added.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

“I’m confident that Phuket has very high potential [in tourism], as we know. But even though there is high potential, we can develop much more, not only tourism. For example, we want Phuket to be a MICE hub,” he said.

“For education, Phuket has a very good educational system for tourism and hospitality studies. For health and wellness tourism, it could be related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thailand has a good reputation for health services. However, the services need good infrastructure,” Deputy PM Don explained. 

A policy shift to focus more quality was also underway, Mr Don said.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs [MFA] measures for post-COVID-19 will focus on quality as a priority. Everything we will do will focus on quality. We are in the new global competition. If we do not work hard and develop our people, we will be sidelined from achieving our goals. Our human resources, not only that of the MFA, but everyone, must all keep developing,” Mr Don urged.

“I want to focus more on how long we [Thailand] keep our good reputation when we enter the post COVID-19 era. I think that if we can work together, our reputation will remain strong.

“Everything we do right now is to switch from crisis to good opportunity. To keep seeking golden opportunities.

“Phuket is a main province of the south, while other provinces are also trying to claim that position. We have to see how sustainable each province’s government can manage their resources. Then, in doing anything, we have to focus on quality as a priority,” Mr Don concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Shwe | 03 November 2020 - 13:59:28 

blah blah blah, how these people love to talk rubbish

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Skies to open for worshippers
Phuket Immigration: Visa amnesty is over
Bike riding foreigner loses life in u-turn collision
Tour operators turn spiritual
Emirates flight lands in Phuket
Fears of violence, vote rigging and confusion beset eve of US election
Rewriting of Thai history gets thumbs-up
‘Rally ban’ vote plan under fire
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Premier meets Phuket! His Majesty comments on protesters! Population doubt? || November 2
PM Prayut arrives in Phuket
Chalong Hospital B153mn inpatient wing gets green light
Deputy PM Prawit orders action to resolve Phuket water shortages
No Phuket road closures for PM, Cabinet visit
Dredging of canal linking major Phuket marinas not to start until 2022
WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19

 

Phuket community
Emirates flight lands in Phuket

Very strange , a ghost flight. They not have to expect a lot of tourists stil to quarantine for 2 w...(Read More)

Bike riding foreigner loses life in u-turn collision

There was a solution to avoid these accidents at U-turns, but, the local residents thought they look...(Read More)

Phuket post-COVID recovery must be more than tourism: Deputy PM

blah blah blah, how these people love to talk rubbish...(Read More)

Emirates flight lands in Phuket

All very funny and strange without any further comment from Officials. No information, declining com...(Read More)

Rewriting of Thai history gets thumbs-up

Yes, if Thai people had access to the uncensored truth about certain key issues then this would cert...(Read More)

‘Rally ban’ vote plan under fire

Is he really that blind to the consequences such a move would create?? Talk about anarchy in the lan...(Read More)

‘Rally ban’ vote plan under fire

The smug look on his face from the stock photo says it all. The dinosaurs are quaking in their caves...(Read More)

Phuket airport ‘100% ready to receive foreign tourists’, says Transport Minister

Doesn’t the Thai government realize that, I general, most tourist will not vacation in a country w...(Read More)

PM Prayut arrives in Phuket

Oh, after some other minister today and after the govenor already in September declared HKT for suit...(Read More)

Phuket airport ‘100% ready to receive foreign tourists’, says Transport Minister

Ra ra ra...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
Kvik Phuket
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
K9 Point
https://sgssecurity.com/
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
AVC Engineering

 