Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket’s Por Tor ‘Hungry Ghost’ Festival underway

Phuket’s Por Tor ‘Hungry Ghost’ Festival underway

PHUKET: The Hungry Ghost Festival, or Por Tor Festival as it is called in Phuket, got underway yesterday (Aug 13) with prayers and offerings to Por Tor Kong, the King of Hell.

Chineseculturetourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 14 August 2019, 12:42PM

The Hungry Ghost Festival, or Por Tor Festival as it is called in Phuket, got underway yesterday (Aug 13) with prayers and offerings to Por Tor Kong, the King of Hell. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The Hungry Ghost Festival, or Por Tor Festival as it is called in Phuket, got underway yesterday (Aug 13) with prayers and offerings to Por Tor Kong, the King of Hell. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The Hungry Ghost Festival, or Por Tor Festival as it is called in Phuket, got underway yesterday (Aug 13) with prayers and offerings to Por Tor Kong, the King of Hell. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The Hungry Ghost Festival, or Por Tor Festival as it is called in Phuket, got underway yesterday (Aug 13) with prayers and offerings to Por Tor Kong, the King of Hell. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The Hungry Ghost Festival, or Por Tor Festival as it is called in Phuket, got underway yesterday (Aug 13) with prayers and offerings to Por Tor Kong, the King of Hell. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The Hungry Ghost Festival, or Por Tor Festival as it is called in Phuket, got underway yesterday (Aug 13) with prayers and offerings to Por Tor Kong, the King of Hell. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The Hungry Ghost Festival, or Por Tor Festival as it is called in Phuket, got underway yesterday (Aug 13) with prayers and offerings to Por Tor Kong, the King of Hell. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The Hungry Ghost Festival, or Por Tor Festival as it is called in Phuket, got underway yesterday (Aug 13) with prayers and offerings to Por Tor Kong, the King of Hell. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The Hungry Ghost Festival, or Por Tor Festival as it is called in Phuket, got underway yesterday (Aug 13) with prayers and offerings to Por Tor Kong, the King of Hell. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The Hungry Ghost Festival, or Por Tor Festival as it is called in Phuket, got underway yesterday (Aug 13) with prayers and offerings to Por Tor Kong, the King of Hell. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The Hungry Ghost Festival, or Por Tor Festival as it is called in Phuket, got underway yesterday (Aug 13) with prayers and offerings to Por Tor Kong, the King of Hell. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The Hungry Ghost Festival, or Por Tor Festival as it is called in Phuket, got underway yesterday (Aug 13) with prayers and offerings to Por Tor Kong, the King of Hell. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The Hungry Ghost Festival, or Por Tor Festival as it is called in Phuket, got underway yesterday (Aug 13) with prayers and offerings to Por Tor Kong, the King of Hell. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The Hungry Ghost Festival, or Por Tor Festival as it is called in Phuket, got underway yesterday (Aug 13) with prayers and offerings to Por Tor Kong, the King of Hell. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The Hungry Ghost Festival, or Por Tor Festival as it is called in Phuket, got underway yesterday (Aug 13) with prayers and offerings to Por Tor Kong, the King of Hell. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The Hungry Ghost Festival, or Por Tor Festival as it is called in Phuket, got underway yesterday (Aug 13) with prayers and offerings to Por Tor Kong, the King of Hell. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

« »

Leading the opening ceremony at Phuket Thaihua Museum at 5pm yesterday was Wuttichai Saekam, who serves as an Adviser to Phuket Town Mayor Somjai Suwansupana. Joining Mr Wuttichai were Phuket City Municipality staff, local residents and members of Phuket’s Chinese community.

The Por Tor Festival traditionally falls on the 15th day of the seventh waxing moon on the Chinese calendar, and Thai-Chinese people believe that the spirits of ancestors are released from hell to visit their relatives during this period.

Thai-Chinese people usually decorate their houses and altars with offerings to appease the spirits of ancestors who may come to visit during the festival.

For “homeless” spirits, those spirits without descendants to visit, devotees arrange a set of food offerings and place at the back of their houses.

Offerings include a cup of tea, mixed snacks, Ang ku (red turtle cakes), Fa Gao (Chinese cupcakes), triangle-shaped sticky rice, fruit (usually pineapples, bananas and oranges or mandarins), desserts, a tipple of Chinese whiskey, and most importantly, one big red turtle-shaped cake.

As part of the festivities, to be honoured across Phuket from Aug 13-29, officials and school children dress up in traditional Chinese clothing and parade through Phuket Town.

This Saturday (Aug 17), people will gather at around midday at Queen Sirikit Park on Thalang Rd, from where they will parade along Phuket Rd and Rassada Rd through to the main festivities along Ranong Rd.

A big parade is scheduled to be held on Monday (Aug 19), from Queen Sirikit Park to Bang Neow Shrine on Phuket Rd at around 5:20pm.

Activities celebrating the Por Tor festival will be observed across Phuket as follows:

  • Aug 13-20: Thaihua Museum on Krabi Rd
  • Aug 15: Hok Nguan Kong Shrine, close to Surin Clock Tower roundabout
  • Aug 16: Joh Ong Shrine, Krabi Rd
  • Aug 17-18: Fresh market on Ranong Rd
  • Aug 19-29: Bang Niew Shrine
  • Aug 21: Ao Khaer Shrine on Takua Pa Rd

As is tradition, the annual festival will be full of ceremonies and performances of local entertainment, Phuket Town Mayor Somjai announced earlier this month.

The main festivities will be held on Aug 17-18 along the section of Ranong Rd from the Phuket City Municipality Fresh Market to the intersection in front of the Jui Tui Shrine, Mayor Somjai explained.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Saturday, August 17

1pm to 11pm: The third floor of the Fresh Market building will open for everyone to pay their respects to Por Tor Kong – the King of Hell. People will also see the red turtle cakes and foods, fruits and desserts prepared for the spirits. In the evening, there will be five stages attendees to choose for their amusement.

Stage 1, 6pm-11pm: Live performance by the ‘Star Dance’ band, turtle cake eating competition, games and contests

Stage 2, 8pm-midnight: Thai country music (Luk Thoong) concert featuring singer Sunaree Ratchasima.

Stage 3, 8:30pm-11pm: Nang Talung shadow-puppet play performed by Pratom Piboonsin team of artists

Stage 4, 8pm to midnight: Rong Ngeng traditional dance by national artist troupe

Stage 5, 8pm to midnight: Live band concert and movies to be shown on dual screens.

Sunday, August 18: Same entertainment as Aug 17, except for popular local singer Ko Khai to perform in concert on Stage 2 from 8pm-11pm.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Electricity outage to hit Rawai beachfront
Five roadside workers killed as Malaysian tourist car rams into them
Flights departing Hong Kong airport after protest chaos
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 'Hope' dies in Phuket! Rawai building collapse! Condo fire behind mall? || August 13
‘Hope’ dies in Phuket
Rawai collapsed building site declared ‘danger area’, police vow prosecution
Radisson to open 222-room Phuket Mai Khao Beach resort
Global Capital Flows: Growing caution causes global real estate investment to dip in H1 as expected, but demand remains, reports JLL
Water outages to hit Rassada, Kathu
Newborn dwarf sperm whale ‘Hope’ recovering well at PMBC
Chinese tourist rescued from surf by Patong lifeguards
Monk murdered in temple during morning prayer in Trat
Flights resume at Hong Kong airport after protest shutdown
Baby dugong Mariam is ill, condition ‘worrying’
Nine drug suspects, illegal firearms and B800k in vehicles seized in raids

 

Phuket community
Chinese tourist rescued from surf by Patong lifeguards

If he was already warned he should have been fed to the sharks, why waste time and money rescuing a...(Read More)

Chinese tourist rescued from surf by Patong lifeguards

Well...red flags aren't intended to minimize the need for lifeguards. In this case, evidently th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Click to end the outdated TM30

Mrs.Sweet,as you don't like the Thai culture,why did you move here?Did someone force you to do s...(Read More)

Saving the elephant

Like I said, hysterical rantings by amateur "experts".......(Read More)

Chinese tourist rescued from surf by Patong lifeguards

"after he had already be warned by LG's" 2 days ago i mentioned the well known stubbor...(Read More)

Television plug suspected in B280mn Phuket superyacht fire

Ridiculous that a person who likes to insult a whole country and all kind of males,tourist or expats...(Read More)

Nine drug suspects, illegal firearms and B800k in vehicles seized in raids

Christy if you think a .22 is the right calibre to end a horse's life you are clearly deluded. A...(Read More)

Nine drug suspects, illegal firearms and B800k in vehicles seized in raids

"A 22 caliber riffle"! A riffle in the hand of an US Citizen? Good beware !Especially if s...(Read More)

TrueVisions wins English Premier League rights

Last update. Now the Premier League channels ARE being offered "free" on Platinum. They ar...(Read More)

Rawai collapsed building site declared ‘danger area’, police vow prosecution

Fast,..quickly, wow, good. Good to know that when high ranking RTP officers are motivated ( should ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dot Property Awards
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity

 