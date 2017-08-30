The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Culture
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket’s Por Tor Festival centred on paying respect to familial ancestors

Phuket’s annual Por Tor Festival, also celebrated throughout Southeast Asia as the “Hungry Ghost Festival”, will take place on the island from September 3-19.

The Phuket News

Friday 1 September 2017, 02:00PM

The Por Tor Festival commences on the 15th day of the seventh waxing moon according to the Chinese lunar calendar.

Thais with Chinese ancestry believe that the Gates of Hell open at this time to allow the spirits of their ancestors to re-enter the mortal realm to visit their relatives and seek food and entertainment.

Hungry ghosts, also know as preat in Thai, are said to be human-like with a tall skeletal figure, long neck, and very small mouth, which keeps them from ever satisfying their hunger.

The are believed to be people whose deaths have been violent or unhappy, as well as the ancestors of those who have forgotten to pay tribute to them after they died.

Festival activities are centred around Por Tor Kong Shrine in Phuket Town, which is dedicated to the god Por Tor – the King of Hell. The shrine features painted panels depicting some of the gruesome punishments handed down by Por Tor to those souls judged to be worthy of such suffering.

During the festival participants prepare various foods, carved fruits and colourful desserts to place at altars for the spirits of their ancestors.

Many people also set up extra offerings at the back of their homes to invite the lost souls that have no family to come and enjoy the festivities.

It is also traditional for families to offer prayers to their deceased relatives and burn fake currency as “hell money”, which is believed to be a valid currency in the underworld and helps ghosts to live comfortably in the afterlife.

In Phuket, “red turtle” cakes called ang ku, which come in various sizes and are made from flour and sugar, are central to the celebrations and form an important part of the offerings made to Por Tor and hungry ghosts. The turtle represents strength and longevity, while the colour red is associated with good luck.

Unfortunately, Phuket City Municipality has announced that there will not be a traditional parade of red turtle cakes this year, which in Phuket have become a symbol of the Por Tor Festival.

“This year Phuket Municipality will not hold the ang ku parade or other amusements as part of the festival because we are now in mourning for King Bhumibol Adulyadej,” said Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana.

“Every year at this time, Phuket holds the Por Tor Festival to give thanks and offering to our ancestors as a way to express our gratitude. This practice has been passed on to us from generation to generation,” she said.

“This annual giving not only gives the spirits great food, but also brings luck and good health in return to the givers,” Mayor Somjai added.

 

Festivities at participatinglocales and shrines in Phuket Town this year:

• Sept 3 and Sept 10 – Thaihua Museum on Krabi Rd.
• Sept 5 – Joor Shu Kong Shrine (Surin Circle).
• Sept 6 – Jor Ong Shrine (Talad Nuea Community).
• Sept 7-8 – Fresh market on Ranong Rd.
• Sept 9-19 – Por Tor Kong Shrine, near Ban Bangneaw School on Phuket Rd.
• Sept 11 – Gew Leng Ong shrine on Takua Pa Rd

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Rather amusingly I was fined 1,000 baht this week for what I can only understand was "parking near a bridge" outside the Honda motorbike sho...(Read More)

Wanted Russian fugitive arrested in Phuket

My children lived in Rawai for years until the Tsunami wiped out their Business in Patong and Bungalow they were renting at Chantra ,Rawai Beachfront,...(Read More)

Phuket mini-van driver, passenger injured when driver rear-ends parked bus

They need speed limiters fitting too, most of the accidents are from excessive speed!...(Read More)

Want to be in the Chinese army? Then stop masturbating

Growing up as an" only child" makes someone unfit for serving as a soldier? This statement must come from an "only child"or from s...(Read More)

Body of Phuket tourist found in Patong Bay after two days missing

Am I mistaken that the linked drowning article with the figure of 120 drowning deaths been removed ?...(Read More)

Want to be in the Chinese army? Then stop masturbating

The Editor's picture choice of a big cannon is hilarious, thanks. ...(Read More)

Body of Phuket tourist found in Patong Bay after two days missing

Some people should learn to read an article well before commenting here !!Where is it written on this site that 120 people drowned last year? ...(Read More)

Body of Phuket tourist found in Patong Bay after two days missing

The drowning deaths figure is manipulated to exclude those outside of lifeguards working hours. It also excludes all drownings which happened at/near ...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Many tuk-tuk drivers carry weapons, it's nothing unusual. BUT if the police are serious about containing this problem they should do continuous ra...(Read More)

Body of Phuket tourist found in Patong Bay after two days missing

120 drowning deaths last year in Phuket however only 7 in the first 8 months of this year??? Big lie....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.