PHUKET: An online group set up on the mobile phone app Line as part of the launch of a pollution and garbage dumping reporting project in July has so far seen 20 cases of rubbish, wastewater and “other” incidents of pollution reported, with eight of the 20 being resolved.

Friday 15 September 2017, 10:21AM

Details of the reported incidents were highlighted by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong at a media conference held on Wednesday (Sept 13) where the Natural Resources and Environment (NRE) Phuket office presented a report on the project.

“There have been 20 cases reported overall since the ‘Phuket Pineapple Eyes Watch Out for Rubbish and Wastewater’ project was initiated. Of those 20 cases, 17 have been due to general garbage, two have been about wastewater, and there has been one ‘other’,” said Governor Norraphat.

However, according to the NRE’s report, of the 20 pollution cases reported, only eight have been confirmed as “resolved” so far.

The other 12 have been “coordinated and informed” with relevant district offices which have yet to confirm whether the reported issues have been resolved, according to the NRE’s report.

The “Pineapple Eyes” Project which targets garbage and wastewater, is under the responsibility of NRE Phuket office and was officially launched on July 25. (See story here.)

As part of the project, officials created a Line application group where government officials and members of the public can share information and photos about pollution around the island, and all 20 cases have been reported via the app.

Each local administrative authority is responsible for the cases in its own area, such as the Phuket City Municipality office for cases in the Phuket Town area, explained Gov Norraphat.

Once the photos and information about the polluted area are sent to the group, the NRE acknowledges the complaint and reports it to the responsible office. The responsible office must then take action to solve the complaint.

The cases confirmed as “resolved” so far are: rubbish and wastewater in the canal near Karon Beach in front of the Old Phuket Hotel, and wastewater in a drain in front of the Movenpick Resort, Bang Tao Beach (Cherng Talay).

Also resolved are piles of rubbish reported around the Sanam Chai playing fields opposite Phuket Provincial Hall in Phuket Town, garbage piles in front of Thepburi village in Baan Kuku (Rassada), garbage in front of Soi Bang Thong (Kathu), garbage in front of Tha Jeen community (Rassada), and in front of a workers’ camp on Soi Bo Pla Tak Daet (Kathu), confirmed the NRE report.

Cases not yet confirmed as resolved are rubbish piles at: Bang Yai Canal (Phuket Town), around the entrance to Soi Pracharuamjai (Rassada), Freedom Beach (Patong), Bang Tao Beach (Cherng Talay), in front of the “Bukis Phuket” construction site on the bypass road (Wichit), throughout Phuket Town in general, on Rang Hill, on the road to Tha Ruea (Rassada), in front of the Kathu Shooting Range on Soi Namtok (Kathu), in front of the 007 nightclub in Phuket Town, around Saphan Hin Park, and at Surakul Stadium (Wichit), confirmed the NRE report.

The line group currently has 319 members including head of government offices, officials and members of the public.

To join the Line group visit the Provincial Office of Natural Resources and Environment Phuket (click here) and scan the QR code. (Note: Line must already be installed on your device.)