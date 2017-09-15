The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket pollution, dumping reports spiral as online reporting revealed

PHUKET: An online group set up on the mobile phone app Line as part of the launch of a pollution and garbage dumping reporting project in July has so far seen 20 cases of rubbish, wastewater and “other” incidents of pollution reported, with eight of the 20 being resolved.

pollution, environment, tourism,

Shela Riva

Friday 15 September 2017, 10:21AM

Details of the reported incidents were highlighted by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong at a media conference held on Wednesday (Sept 13) where the Natural Resources and Environment (NRE) Phuket office presented a report on the project.

“There have been 20 cases reported overall since the ‘Phuket Pineapple Eyes Watch Out for Rubbish and Wastewater’ project was initiated. Of those 20 cases, 17 have been due to general garbage, two have been about wastewater, and there has been one ‘other’,” said Governor Norraphat.

However, according to the NRE’s report, of the 20 pollution cases reported, only eight have been confirmed as “resolved” so far.

The other 12 have been “coordinated and informed” with relevant district offices which have yet to confirm whether the reported issues have been resolved, according to the NRE’s report.

The “Pineapple Eyes” Project which targets garbage and wastewater, is under the responsibility of NRE Phuket office and was officially launched on July 25. (See story here.)

As part of the project, officials created a Line application group where government officials and members of the public can share information and photos about pollution around the island, and all 20 cases have been reported via the app.

Each local administrative authority is responsible for the cases in its own area, such as the Phuket City Municipality office for cases in the Phuket Town area, explained Gov Norraphat.

C and C Marine

Once the photos and information about the polluted area are sent to the group, the NRE acknowledges the complaint and reports it to the responsible office. The responsible office must then take action to solve the complaint.

The cases confirmed as “resolved” so far are: rubbish and wastewater in the canal near Karon Beach in front of the Old Phuket Hotel, and wastewater in a drain in front of the Movenpick Resort, Bang Tao Beach (Cherng Talay).

Also resolved are piles of rubbish reported around the Sanam Chai playing fields opposite Phuket Provincial Hall in Phuket Town, garbage piles in front of Thepburi village in Baan Kuku (Rassada), garbage in front of Soi Bang Thong (Kathu), garbage in front of Tha Jeen community (Rassada), and in front of a workers’ camp on Soi Bo Pla Tak Daet (Kathu), confirmed the NRE report.

Cases not yet confirmed as resolved are rubbish piles at: Bang Yai Canal (Phuket Town), around the entrance to Soi Pracharuamjai (Rassada), Freedom Beach (Patong), Bang Tao Beach (Cherng Talay), in front of the “Bukis Phuket” construction site on the bypass road (Wichit), throughout Phuket Town in general, on Rang Hill, on the road to Tha Ruea (Rassada), in front of the Kathu Shooting Range on Soi Namtok (Kathu), in front of the 007 nightclub in Phuket Town, around Saphan Hin Park, and at Surakul Stadium (Wichit), confirmed the NRE report.

The line group currently has 319 members including head of government offices, officials and members of the public.

To join the Line group visit the Provincial Office of Natural Resources and Environment Phuket (click here) and scan the QR code. (Note: Line must already be installed on your device.)

 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

malczx7r | 15 September 2017 - 12:42:58

great website, all in Thai.  Click the English language button and nothing happens!

The Phuket News

CaptainJack69 | 15 September 2017 - 12:15:48

What a good idea, a social media group for people to report dump sites and pollution. Seems obvious doesn't it...

So, when you, Phuket News, reported this 'Pineapple' initiative thing 2 months ago, firstly it seemed to only apply to coastal locations, and secondly there's was no mention of a Line group or any other easy way for members of the public to file reports.

If this was the case throughout all local media then it's no wonder the group only has 319 members and has only reported 20 cases. There should be thousands of people in this Line group.

Of course having to actually go to the environment office in Phuket town (pretty much right next door to the Immigration office BTW, in case anyone's wondering where it is) to register makes it so much harder than it needs to be, but I'll be right over there on Monday morning and I encourage everyone to do the same.

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

No crackdown on crazy driving, ghost riding, illegal guns and weapons being carried, drink driving, speeding. Nope just on things that bring more mon...(Read More)

Phuket pollution, dumping reports spiral as online reporting revealed

great website, all in Thai. Click the English language button and nothing happens!...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

99% of people drunk after 10pm, it's nonsense and absurd, you have figures to prove this is not the case? I make this case as when i go out for ...(Read More)

Phuket pollution, dumping reports spiral as online reporting revealed

What a good idea, a social media group for people to report dump sites and pollution. Seems obvious doesn't it... So, when you, Phuket News, re...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

Re: "Blah blah blah... ...and who cares." Indeed, then why bother to post? ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

How long is this Governor going to remine? 6 moths? He did not tell us who is in charge to train all the thai tour guide! Horst...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

"...Governor Norraphat then went on to say that of the many tourists visiting Phuket every year, most are Chinese tourists..." Finally, som...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

Blah blah blah... just creating more fleecing opportunities, but nothing is really going to change...and who cares....(Read More)

Racha turtle hatchling sole survivor from 87-egg nest

More incompetence by local officials. "...we could not leave the nest where it was as it was too close to a resort and could have easily been di...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

Curious as to the policy regarding photos of the accused. Is it Phuket News policy or local police policy that accused Thai Nationals (regardless of ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.