Phuket Poll: Would you take a COVID vaccine?

PHUKET: With Phuket amid a big push to attract domestic tourists to the island and the call by all major Phuket businesses associations, not just tourism industry representatives, for the island to re-open to international visitors from Oct 1, all eyes are turning to COVID vaccination as Phuket’s big hope to restart the island’s economy.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 10 February 2021, 04:01PM

Photo: AFP

Yet much about COVID vaccines are being hotly debated right now, with concerns over which vaccine to take, which vaccines will be available, which vaccines will be recognised by the Thai government if and when foreign tourists return, who will pay for mass vaccination of people in Thailand and exactly who will be vaccinated in which order taking centre stage.

To all this, The Phuket News asks one simple question: “Would you take a COVID vaccine if one were available?”

Responses available to the poll are:

1) Yes

2) No

3) It depends on which vaccine

As noted above, the simple question involves many issues. If your preferred response is not available, feel free to mark it in the comments section below.

The poll will remain online until midnight Friday night next week (Feb 19).

Click here to cast your vote in the poll.
















