PHUKET: The Phuket News has been asked to conduct a poll asking tourists and local residents about their opinions on the sustainability of tourism in Phuket for a school research paper.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 7 July 2019, 02:03PM

Tourists relax on Patong Beach. Photo TAT

Piramon Tisapramotkul, a student at Glenlyon Norfolk School in British Columbia, Canada, is writing an economic paper on the sustainability of tourism in Phuket.

The poll comprises two questions.

The first question is “Do you think the cost of living in Phuket is too high?”

Responses available to this question are:

Yes, the cost of living in Phuket is too high The cost of living in Phuket is appropriate compared with living in other cities in Thailand No, the cost of living in Phuket is not too high, prices could be even higher

To submit your response to this question, click here.

The second question is “Do you think the environmental damage from tourism is too high?”

Responses available to this question are:

Yes, the environmental damage from tourism is too high The environmental damage from tourism in Phuket is acceptable compared with other tourist destinations around the world No, the environmental damage from tourism is low

To submit your response to this question, click here.

“I understand that there will definitely be limitations to the replies to the poll, but regardless, the poll is still a extremely valuable data source,” Mr Piramon admitted.

However, he added, “The results of the poll will be used in my paper to justify whether the government should implement more policies from tax to prohibition to regulate tourism in Phuket.”

The poll will be conducted over the next seven days.

The Phuket News urges readers to cast their votes in the poll in support of young Thais taking an active role in addressing critical issues that affect the future of Phuket.

As always, if your preferred response is not available, feel free to add them to the comments section below.