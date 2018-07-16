FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket poll shows lack of confidence in election

PHUKET: An online poll has shown a “first past the post” majority of people believe that Thailand is ready to hold national elections, but are overshadowed by a combined majority who believe that Thailand is either not ready or that national elections will not make any difference to the political landscape of the country.

politics
Author: The Phuket News

Monday 16 July 2018, 12:13PM

Nearly one-quarter of Thai respondents to the poll voted that it would not make any difference if Thailand held elections or not. Image: The Phuket News / meta-chart.org

The poll, which ran for two weeks, was launched after Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that that national elections were expected to be held early next year, likely in February.

To this The Phuket News asked readers the simple snapshot question, “Is Thailand ready for elections?”

Overall, 29% of the respondents voted “No, Thailand is not yet ready for elections, which should be delayed until the political climate is ready for them to be held.”

A further 25% voted “It doesn’t matter whether Thailand holds elections or not.”

However, 46% of all respondents voted “Yes, Thailand is ready and elections should be held as soon as practicably possible.”

A look at the general demographics of those taking part in the poll showed that overall 35% of respondents were Thai nationals. Local expatriate residents comprised 56% of all respondents, with only 8% of those who took part in the poll identifying themselves as a “Foreign visitor to Phuket”.

In a breakdown by demographic 47.06% of the Thai nationals who took part voted “Yes, Thailand is ready and elections should be held as soon as practicably possible.”

Nearly one-third (29.41%) voted “No, Thailand is not yet ready for elections” while 23.53% voted that elections did not matter.

In comparison, 40.74% of the local expatriate residents said “Yes. Thailand is ready for elections”, but 33.33% said “No. Thailand is not ready” while a further 25.93% said that elections didn’t matter.

Foreign visitors to Phuket were the most optimistic, with 75% of those taking part saying “Yes. Thailand is ready to hold elections”. None voted that Thailand is not ready, while 25% voted that it did not matter if elections were held or not.

For the full results of the poll, click here.

To see the results of the previous poll, “Should marijuana be made legal?”, click here.

 

 

