Phuket Poll: Should tourists cancel their holiday in Phuket?

PHUKET: With news of the COVID-19 coronavirus dominating headlines worldwide and Thailand suffering its first death over the weekend, fears of the virus spreading has been as contagious as the virus itself.

tourismhealthChineseeconomicstransport
By The Phuket News

Monday 2 March 2020, 04:51PM

Tourists are screened on arrival at Phuket International Airport. Photo: PR Dept

Tourists are screened on arrival at Phuket International Airport. Photo: PR Dept

While government agencies around the globe take steps to assure their citizens that appropriate measures are in place, officials in Thailand in particular have come under fire for lack of clear preventative action.

Even the lack of clarity in the information disseminated to the public about the virus situation in Thailand has come under attack, especially for its impact on the confidence people have in such reports.

To this, The Phuket News asks readers the simple question, “Even if Phuket had one or more confirmed cases of people infected with the coronavirus, if those people were quickly identified and moved to isolation, should this affect tourists’ in their decision to come to Phuket?”

Responses available to the poll are:

  1. Yes, tourists should cancel their trips to anywhere for now to help stop the virus from spreading.
  2. Yes, tourists should cancel their trips to Phuket and elsewhere in Thailand, as there is little confidence in measures taken to contain the spread of the virus.
  3. No, the virus is already everywhere. It should not affect their decision at all as long reasonable precautions are taken.
  4. It depends on whether the people contracted the virus while in Phuket.

If your preferred response is not available above, feel free to add it in the comments below.

To vote in the poll, click here.

The poll will remain open to votes until midnight Sunday night (Mar 8), Phuket time.

 

 

