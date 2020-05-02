Kata Rocks
Phuket Poll: Majority vote to lift most COVID-19 ‘lockdown’ restrictions

PHUKET: A clear majority of respondents to an online poll by The Phuket News want at least some if not most of the restrictions imposed to try to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus lifted.

COVID-19Coronavirushealtheconomics
By The Phuket News

Saturday 2 May 2020, 09:25PM

Most of the respondents want the restrictions lifted. Image: The Phuket News

 

The poll was launched on Apr 21 and closed midnight Wednesday night (Apr 29). In total, the poll received more than 1,800 responses.

A total of 1,034 respondents to the poll identified themselves as “Local expatriate resident”, compared with 317 people who voted as a “Foreign visitor to Phuket” and 522 people who identified themselves as Thai nationals.

Asked “Should the Phuket lockdown restrictions be lifted on April 30?”, only 6% of all respondents voted “No – Keep ALL lockdown restrictions in effect after April 30. The situation is far from over.”

A further 30% of all respondents voted “No – Keep MOST of the restrictions in force until the situation improves further, but start gradually lifting those that do not directly prevent the spread of the virus (open the beaches, start opening various businesses, lift the alcohol ban).”

However, 38% of all the respondents who took part in the poll voted “Yes – Lift MOST restrictions on April 30, except the absolutely crucial ones, such as no mass gatherings and the closure of all entertainment venues.”

Just over 26% of all respondents in the poll voted “Yes – Lift ALL the restrictions altogether on April 30. A major outbreak has already been avoided. The rest of the infections will be those that cannot be contained anyway.”

In a breakdown by demographic, 33.14% of Thais, 23.11% of local expatriate residents and 24.61% foreign visitors to Phuket who took part in the poll voted to lift all the restrictions altogether on April 30.

A further 36.40% Thais, 37.91% of local expatriate residents and 39.12% of the foreign visitors to Phuket who took part in the poll voted “Yes – Lift MOST restrictions on April 30, except the absolutely crucial ones”.

That response was countered by the 25.29% of Thais, 32.11% of local expatriate residents and 30.28% of the foreign visitors to Phuket who took part in the poll voting “No – Keep MOST of the restrictions in force until the situation improves further, but start gradually lifting those that do not directly prevent the spread of the virus.”

Only 5.17% of the Thais who took part in the poll along with 6.87% of local expatriate residents and 5.99% of foreign visitors to Phuket voted “No – Keep ALL lockdown restrictions in effect after April 30. The situation is far from over.”

To see the poll results posted online, click here.

If your preferred response was not available, feel free ot post it in the comments below.

GerryT81 | 02 May 2020 - 22:12:13 

Open all. Let those at higher risk look after themselves.Especially all those selfish old retirees with their nice pension on here who constantly whinging about every decision made.As they know everything better,let them do what ever they want but stop caring about them.I call it survival of the fittest.

 

