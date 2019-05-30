Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Poll: Lane changes needed at Chalong Underpass?

PHUKET: Since the news broke yesterday that Chalong Underpass is to finally open – hopefully – tomorrow (May 31), after nearly four years of construction, comments have spiralled online over the width of the lanes and the fact the traffic will be flowing through the tunnel in both directions without any solid dividers to help prevent head-on accidents.

transportSafetyconstruction
By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 May 2019, 06:21PM

The small plastic orange police just 80cm tall are all that separate the traffic flosing in different directions in the underpass. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The small plastic orange police just 80cm tall are all that separate the traffic flosing in different directions in the underpass. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The lanes, at 3.5 metres wide are “international standard,” Phuket Highways Chief Somwong Lohanut told The Phuket News.

 However, all that will be separating the vehicles travelling in opposite directions are small orange plastic poles standing just 80cm tall, Somkiet Yimpong, Project Manager at the Phuket office of the Highways Department, confirmed.

Worse, as Mr Somkiet also pointed out, Chalong Underpass is the only underpass on the island that has a curve in the tunnel underground, reducing motorist’s range of visibility even if there are no vehicles immediately in front. (See story here.)

 All that was confirmed as the southbound land through the underpass was opened to motorists for a "test drive" from 3pm to 6pm this afternoon (May 30), with Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos and Chalong Mayor Samran Jindaphol both present to wish drivers a safe journey. (See video here.)

To this, The Phuket News asks readers, “What should be done with the current dedication of traffic flow through the Chalong Underpass in order to make it safer?”

Responses available in the poll are:

  • Make the traffic flow in one direction from north to south.
  • Make the traffic flow in one direction from south to north.
  • Make the traffic flow in one direction, but change the direction to suit when it is needed the most
  • Keep the tunnel two-way, but install solid dividers to help prevent head-on collisions.
  • Ban all heavy vehicles from using the tunnel.
  • Do nothing. It is already as safe as it should be.

To vote in the poll, click here.

If your preferred response is not available above, feel free to add it in the comments below.

The poll will remain open to votes until June 6.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Truck takes down 7 power poles causing blackout in Chalong
Urgent works to start after officials humiliated online over Phuket Town roads
Safety measures ordered to reduce accidents at Chalong-Kata roadworks
Patong Mayor holds emergency meeting over floods, landslides
‘Fire risk’ warning for new Suvarnabhumi terminal design
Phuket needs better roads, Governor tells national commission
ITB tells Phuket to ‘fix problems’
Truck driver dodges charge for dangerous load as 33 tons of rice flip semi-trailer onto its side
Police urge safety after Italian cyclist hit by car
Myanmar plane in emergency touchdown as landing gear fails
Driver charged, blames wet road for truck slamming into footbridge
Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties
Chinese tourist injured as Phuket taxi wipes out en route from airport to Patong
Chinese Consul General meets Phuket Governor to discuss tourist safety
Patong police, taxi drivers meet to discuss service, behaviour

 

Phuket community
Phuket livestock chief plays down African swine fever situation

I am puzzled why the Phuket live stock chief (DLD) so busy with Africa, that is old stuff.. Africa i...(Read More)

Path open for PPRP coalition

Nothing is wanted to be 'clear' by this people! That are thai 'politics'. The photo ...(Read More)

Photos of Thai woman’s unusual ID tattoo go viral on social media

This is an exclusive post which shows how an artist of Chaiyaphum, Saksit Chantawong, achieved inter...(Read More)

Nui and Freedom Beach buildings to be demolished within two months

With this last 'inspection', all these department did bring 5 years of incompetence with the...(Read More)

Chalong underpass to open this Friday

Perhaps the width of the lanes is according international standards, but the underpass in total is n...(Read More)

Phuket readies for Queen’s Birthday long weekend

"The police traditionally encourage people to refrain from drinking". That is intruding wi...(Read More)

Phuket police hunt down, arrest men for dangerous Chinese tourist bag snatch

Well done, police, and my hopes the woman suffers no permanent injures, but it seems serious. ...(Read More)

Chalong underpass to open this Friday

only one lane in each direction? A site for many accidents I think...(Read More)

Nui and Freedom Beach buildings to be demolished within two months

Kinda looks like this is another 5-Year "Now we're gonna do something" blah-di-blah, a...(Read More)

Patong condo caught dumping wastewater onto Kalim Beach

Yes...it is dye...not paint, and there should be full time workers going into every hotel along the ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Express Carpet and Decor
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club

 