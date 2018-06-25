FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Poll: Is Thailand ready for elections?

PHUKET: Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has confirmed the country’s readiness to strengthen trade ties with England and hold a general election early next year, the state news agency NNT has reported.

politicsopinionThe Phuket News

Monday 25 June 2018, 05:25PM

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has confirmed that Thailand will hold a national general election early next year. Photo: NNT

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has confirmed that Thailand will hold a national general election early next year. Photo: NNT

During his visit to the UK, Gen Prayut had talks with Speaker of the House of Lords, Lord Fowler, about promoting trading opportunities between the two countries through the “Global British” policy and the “Thailand 4.0” policy, with the Thai-UK Business Leadership Council playing a key role in the matter, NNT reported on Friday (June 22). (See story here.)

Gen Prayut also confirmed that the general election would be held in February next year and that local elections might take place three months after the general election.

 The issue of Thailand returning to elections to select the nation’s leaders has played in international and local headlines for years, with many confusing reports accusing particular people of attempting to delay the return to democracy as well as a plethora of recently re-registered, and new, parties – including the age-old entrenched power brokers – already chomping at the bit to get their hands back on the levers of power.

 The coup of May 2014 was staged in the name of stabilising the country from wave after wave of political – and physical – acts of retribution that most people agreed were slowly tearing the country apart.

 It is now more than four years later and people are still divided as to whether the main aims of the coup have been fulfilled, and whether new objectives were now the primary goal of the current administration.

 To all this, The Phuket News asks our readers the simple question, “Is Thailand ready for elections?”

 Responses available in the poll are:

 1) Yes, Thailand is ready and elections should be held as soon as practicably possible.

 2) No, Thailand is not yet ready for elections, which should be delayed until the political climate is ready for them to be held.

 3) It doesn’t matter whether Thailand holds elections or not.

 Please note that due to the nature of the question, and the current state of laws in Thailand regarding defamation and the Computer Crimes Act, comments to this post have been closed.

 To cast your vote, click here.

 To see the results of our previous poll, which asked “Should marijuana be made legal?”, click here.

 

 

 

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Poll: Build the Kra Canal
Phuket Opinion: Hobbled by Bangkok
Phuket Opinion: Going all-out on “all inclusive” tourism
Phuket Opinion: Lack of infrastructure planning – caprice or coincidence?
A history of political violence
Phuket Opinion: A non-uniform way to fight corruption
A Managing Editor bids farewell
Phuket Opinion: A Constitution for you
Phuket Governor leads ‘open opinion’ referendum forum
Brexit Poll: Should the UK remain in the EU, or leave? A Phuket Perspective
Phuket Opinion: Scoping change with a 2020 vision
Phuket Opinion: Staking claims in paradise
EC announces referendum ‘Dos and Don’ts’
Predictions, projections, prospects and prognosis for 2016
EDITORIAL: Embracing the winds of change in 2016 and beyond

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Lofty Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Tile-it
International Law office of Ake and Associates
My Physio By Kanitta
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Chattha
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Kantok Restaurant

 