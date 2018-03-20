The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Poll: How should Phuket’s lifeguards be provided?

PHUKET: The fiasco of Phuket’s authorities providing lifeguards at the island’s key beaches has dragged on from last year into 2018, with no end in sight.

The Phuket News

Tuesday 20 March 2018, 11:06AM

Tourists love Phuket's beaches, but without lifeguards patrolling the sands they stand at risk of the dangerous surf during the southwest monsoon from May through October each year. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot / file
Tourists love Phuket's beaches, but without lifeguards patrolling the sands they stand at risk of the dangerous surf during the southwest monsoon from May through October each year. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot / file

The saga has taken a series of ridiculous twists and turns since the Phuket Lifeguard Service Co Ltd last year refused to apply for the annual contract offered by the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) in protest of the lack of funds provided.

The PPAO’s initial failure to provide lifeguards – a role it took on when launching its 1% room rate tax on all hotel rooms more than a decade ago – forced Governor Norraphat Plodthong to step in on Dec 12 and order that local municipalities and Tambon Administration Organisations (OrBorTor) take on the responsibility of providing lifeguards themselves, for their own beaches. (See story here.)

The Governor had little choice: tourists were still drowning at the beaches, and while waiting for lifeguards to arrive good-willed officials started to patrol the beaches, risking their own lives, with several of the wretched souls themselves having to be rescued by surfers and other beach-going regulars.

The Governor’s unilateral decision to take the management of Phuket’s lifeguards out of the PPAO’s hands was a much-welcomed move as many of the local government bodies responsible for several key beaches on Phuket’s west coast, including Patong, Nai Harn, Kamala, Surin and Bang Tao, had already voiced their willingness to do the job themselves. (See story here.)

Fast-forward to Mar 1 this year, and the news breaks that despite the Governor’s clear order for the PPAO to no longer assert itself in matters involving lifeguards, the PPAO goes right ahead and offers a a B13 million government contract for a private company to provide lifeguards at Phuket’s beaches.

The powers that be quietly awarded that contract to – of all things – a Bangkok-based marketing survey, engineering and strategic planning consultancy trading under the name LP Laikhum Co Ltd.

The new contract became effective Mar 1 and mandates that LP Laikhum Co Ltd must have lifeguards on patrol at Phuket’s beaches from Mar 1 until Sept 30 this year.

QSI International School Phuket

It is not yet clear whether the move had the Governor’s blessing. However, LP Laikhum Co Ltd is already in troubled waters as the company has yet to provide any lifeguards, a fact that has already proved a breach of its contract. (See story here.)

Rubbing salt into the wounds of those who had worked for years as lifeguards, the Army last week cleared volunteer lifeguards from Kamala Beach. (See story here.)

To all this The Phuket News asks the simple question, “How should Phuket’s lifeguards be provided?”

Responses available in the poll are:

  1. Local government offices should organise and pay for their own lifeguards for their own beaches
  2. The PPAO should provide lifeguards for all Phuket beaches under a provincial budget
  3. Local government offices should organise to have their own lifeguards for their own beaches - but under a budget fully funded by the central government
  4. A provincial office of a national government department - such as the DDPM or the Governor's Office - should organise having lifeguards at all beaches in Phuket - fully paid for under a budget provided by the central government

To vote in the poll, click here.

If your preferred response is not available, feel free to add it in the comments below.

To see the results of our previous poll “Should Thailand build the Kra Canal?”, click here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Island Man | 21 March 2018 - 08:49:34

The lifeguard service in Phuket was begun, not by the government, but by one American woman named Patty in 1995. She went to businesses collecting money to support a lifeguard service at Kata Beach. The Aussies seem to have a pretty good grasp on how to do lifeguard services and often come to Thailand to train lifeguards. Thailand should consider following their example when it comes to funding.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 20 March 2018 - 13:13:31

In some countries people are more smart and less corrupt than in other countries
Thailand authorities/officials still underestimate the great impact of cyber info by the public 
Photos speak book chapters
Reaction of thai officials is always a 'defence one' 
Trying to cover up a lot of things, not being available for comment or start useless actions, deviate stupidities to other depts

The Phuket News

Safety First | 20 March 2018 - 12:58:24

A consistent set of beach safety standards needs to be implemented with lifeguards on beaches for the safety of locals and tourists alike. The Phuket Provincial government seem unable to handle this task because safety is clearly not their concern. The DDPM may be better suited to handle the budget and management of this task in a transparent manner.

The Phuket News

CaptainJack69 | 20 March 2018 - 12:08:25

It doesn't matter which "government office" "local administration" "regional authority" or any other neat little sub-division is assigned to manage the lifeguards (or anything else for that matter) because as long as this 'village mentality' persists and each office can simply blame some other office then this chaos will continue.

The Phuket News

Pauly44 | 20 March 2018 - 11:34:44

As we are constantly reminded Thailand is for Thai's, it is abundantly clear the authorities could care less about tourists safety or the environment for that matter, they only care about the money they spend so why bother.

The Phuket News
Matches 5 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.