PHUKET: Officials from the Phuket office of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) last Wednesday (Nov 1) began their public-awareness campaign to inform tourists and local residents that from the beginning of February any persons caught smoking on Patong Beach may face a fine of up to B100,000 – or even up to one year in jail – under environmental protection law.

So far the ban is to be introduced at 24 beaches in the country, but in Phuket only at Patong Beach. Until further notice, the ban is not to apply to any other beaches on the island, with DMCR Director-General Jatuporn Buruspat assuring The Phuket News that fines will be levied after a 90-day “garce period”, starting from Nov 1. (See story here.)

The heavy penalties have started a storm of debate online, with some people voicing their full support for the move, while others say the penalties are far too heavy for such an offense.

To this, The Phuket News asks readers, “How serious should the beach smoking ban be?”

Responses available in the poll are:

I fully support the ban and the penalties. The ban with these penalties should be enforced at all beaches. I support the ban, but the new heavy penalties are outrageous. Police have for years already had the option of fining people B2,000 for littering. It’s ridiculous. There should be no ban on smoking at beaches at all.

The poll will run for two weeks, and close at midnight Sunday, Nov 19.

