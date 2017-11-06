The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Poll: How serious should the Patong Beach smoking ban be?

PHUKET: Officials from the Phuket office of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) last Wednesday (Nov 1) began their public-awareness campaign to inform tourists and local residents that from the beginning of February any persons caught smoking on Patong Beach may face a fine of up to B100,000 – or even up to one year in jail – under environmental protection law.

opinion, tourism, patong, pollution, environment,

The Phuket News

Monday 6 November 2017, 05:13PM

The heavy penalties for being caught smoking on Patong Beach have spurred a huge debate online. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

So far the ban is to be introduced at 24 beaches in the country, but in Phuket only at Patong Beach. Until further notice, the ban is not to apply to any other beaches on the island, with DMCR Director-General Jatuporn Buruspat assuring The Phuket News that fines will be levied after a 90-day “garce period”, starting from Nov 1. (See story here.)

The heavy penalties have started a storm of debate online, with some people voicing their full support for the move, while others say the penalties are far too heavy for such an offense.

To this, The Phuket News asks readers, “How serious should the beach smoking ban be?”

Responses available in the poll are:

  1. I fully support the ban and the penalties. The ban with these penalties should be enforced at all beaches.
  2. I support the ban, but the new heavy penalties are outrageous. Police have for years already had the option of fining people B2,000 for littering.
  3. It’s ridiculous. There should be no ban on smoking at beaches at all.

To vote in the poll, click here.

KMM Services

The poll will run for two weeks, and close at midnight Sunday, Nov 19.

If your preferred response is not available, feel free to add it in the comments below.

To see the results of our previous poll, asking “Where should Phuket croc ‘Leypang’ go?”, click here.

If you have a suggestion for a poll, email execeditor@classactmedia.co.th with “Poll Suggestion” in the Subject line.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Patong Police open road to two-way traffic to reduce beachfront traffic

I totally agree with this change. Traffic coming from Tri Trang can use the "3rd" road to get out of Patong or forward to karon. Strongly su...(Read More)

Kamala beach vendors set to face the music

Just an add-on to my comment. I rode through Kamala on Sunday, and noticed a significant increase in wooden structures, so now as you walk on the pat...(Read More)

Chinese tourist injured after boat swamped by waves near James Bond Island

....A weather warning had been issued to all boat operators... So, will this particular company not be investigated why it did ignore the serious w...(Read More)

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust

We call it green border when.../We call it white border when...Could you tell us how"we"call a border if shoes,cigarettes or animals are sm...(Read More)

Personal Finance: Beyond the banking barrier

Fine article. However. When you are retired expat with a monthly good incoming pension, divided between home country and Thailand, than you not need ...(Read More)

No Butts! Phuket beach cigarette ban to invoke B100k fine, 90-day ‘grace campaign’ underway

All garbage bins were removed for security reasons just days after the Bali bombing. They have never been replaced....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Many butts about it

Great and good article. In the questions of Phuket News are indirectly/directly asked what to do with the tourists who smoke at beaches, not provided...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Many butts about it

As a smoker i agree with littering restrictions applied, my main concern is the amount of plastic bags , wrappings floating in water, Thailand is the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Many butts about it

Just another Tourist Tax where people will be bullied and pressured into paying....(Read More)

Phuket kids get early start to Loy Krathong

Try understanding the meaning of ancient traditional practices and how that relates to the rivers and tributaries which are regarded as the veins of t...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.