PHUKET: Police have confirmed they have yet to conclude their investigation into the death of 27-year-old Canadian Muay Thai fighter Matthew Richardson, whose body was found in his rented house in Patong last month.

Tuesday 8 August 2017, 11:41AM

Muay Thai fighter Mathew Richardson was well-known and much respected in Phuket. Photo: Mathew Richardson / Facebook

Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigdech confirmed to The Phuket News today (Aug 8) that the Institute of Forensic Medicine on Saturday (July 29) issued a forensic report after examining Mr Richardson’s body.

The forensic report states that Mr Richardson died of “lack of oxygen in the brain due to neck abrasion”, said Col Tassanai.

Col Tassanai also confirmed that the report noted no suspicious signs indicating foul play on Mr Richardson’s body.

“However, we still don’t have the results for the blood and tissue tests. Those normally take months,” he added.

“The case is not yet closed. We must wait for the blood and tissue results,” said Col Tassanai.

Col Tassanai also noted that Mr Richardson’s body is now in the possession of his relatives, who were free to transport his remains back to Canada for burial, if they so desired.

The forensic report followed a call by Col Tassanai for a thorough investigation into the death of the well-respected Muay Thai fighter, as he was “suspicious” of ruling the death too quickly as a suicide. (See story here.)

Mr Richardson’s body was found in his rented home in Patong July 24 on the floor of the bathroom with a black carry bag strap around his neck. (See story here.)