Phuket police warn ‘Krungthai Jaidee Loan’ confirmed fake news

policeeconomicscrime
By The Phuket News

Friday 10 September 2021, 10:52AM

The ’Krungthai Jaidee Loan’ notice circulating online has been confirmed to be fake. Image: Anti-Fake News Center

The ’Krungthai Jaidee Loan’ notice circulating online has been confirmed to be fake. Image: Anti-Fake News Center

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have issued a public warning that an invitation circulating online for people to take advantage of ‘Krungthai Jaidee Loans’ of B,5000 to B100,000 is “fake news”.

However, it has yet to be confirmed whether the fake advertisement, featuring the official logo of the state-owned Krungthai Bank, operated under the Ministry of Finance, was to lure people into a scam.

The warning followed Pol Col Krishna Pattanacharoen, Deputy Spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, announcing in a statement yesterday that the Anti-Fake News Center operated by the Royal Thai Police had confirmed that the invitation was fake.

“A fact-check conducted by Krung Thai Bank found that the notice is false information,” Col Krishna said.

“The bank’s logo and product name ‘Krungthai Jaidee Loan’ were used to make people confused. The bank is not involved in any of the claims,” he added.

“Therefore, people are asked not to trust such information, and we ask for cooperation to not send or share any information [about this notice] on various social media channels,” Col Krishna said.

Phuket Academy of Performing Arts

“If you find an SMS, email or LINE with a link impersonating a bank or found an abnormality You can notify via Facebook Fanpage Krungthai Care and Krungthai Contact Center call 02-111-1111 24 hours a day,” he added.

Col Krishna pointed out that fake news created to distort news which causes damage to the country by confusing people can be punished under Sections 14(2) and 14(5) of the Computer Crimes Act, which carries a penalty of imprisonment for not more than five years or a fine of not more than B100,000, or both.

Perpetrators found guilty under the sections also may be considered as committing an offense under the Emergency Decree including other related laws, he added.

“The relevant authorities will continue to take serious and continuous legal action against all fake news producers and publishers,” he said.

“If people find information about such wrongdoings, they can report it through five channels: website https://www.antifakenewscenter.com, Facebook ANTI-FAKE NEWS CENTER, Twitter @AFNCThailand, Line @antifakenewscenter, telephone channel GCC hotline 1111 ext. 87 and hotline 1599 center. anti fake news National Police Agency,” Col Krishna said.

Xi_Virus | 10 September 2021 - 12:27:12 

Nice, I just reported the Thai gov't as FAKE gov't to above website.

 

