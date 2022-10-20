Phuket police undergo drug tests, gun checks

PHUKET: A series of drug tests recently carried out on selected police officers in Phuket have so far all returned negative results, officials confirmed yesterday (Oct 19).

policedrugscrime

By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 October 2022, 03:11PM

Pol Major General Sermphan Sirikong, the Phuket Provincial Police Commissioner, said the urine tests are regularly made at random without prior warning as part of a national screening initiative to ensure no illegal substances are found in officers.

Maj Gen Sermphan further explained that the most recent mass test took place on Monday (Oct 17) when a total of 1,243 police officers were examined. All test results returned negative, confirmed Maj Gen Sermphan.

He clarified that there are a further 93 officers yet to be screened who have either been on holiday or sick leave or conducting government service. The 93 will be tested in due course, he confirmed.

Separately, Maj Gen Sermphan explained how an inventory check has been made on firearms stocks at all police stations across the province to ensure no misuse or abuse was taking place.

The check covered the 11 major police stations across the island, including Chalong, Cherng Talay, Kamala, Kathu, Marine Police Division 5, Munag, Phuket Provincial Police Headquarters, Phuket Traffic Police Station, Tha Chat Chai, Thalang and Thung Thong.

The inspection, which took place on Oct 12, revealed that all stocks were in order and no missing firearms had been recorded.

Maj Gen Sermphan commented that any officer authorised to carry a firearm reported to have behaved inappropriately or dishonestly, by a fellow police officer or member of the public, is liable to have their license revoked.

The increased focus on management of firearms and enhanced screening for illegal drugs within the police force comes after the tragic shooting and stabbing massacre that occurred at a nursery in Nong Bua Lam Phu on Oct 6.

Former policeman Panya Khamrab carried out the attack which saw 36 people lose their lives, 24 of whom were young children. Panya was dismissed from the police force on June 15 after he was caught in possession of methamphetamine pills in January.

The tragic incident prompted interior minister Anupong Paojinda on Oct 12 to confirm authorities would review and toughen up on gun and drug laws across the country.