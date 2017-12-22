PHUKET: A total of 120 police officers from seven provinces falling under Police Region 8 this week attended a training session in how to respond to alerts from the recently launched ‘police I lert u’ smartphone application.

Friday 22 December 2017, 01:05PM

Officers seen here at this week's training session on the 'I lert U' smartphone app. Photo: PR Dept

The training session, held on Wednesday and yesterday (Dec 20-21) at the Region 8 Police Headquarters based in Mai Khao at the northern end of Phuket, was specifically targetted at the new app which allows people to directly contact officers in case of an emergency over the New Year holiday.

The app training session was held in three provinces; Chonburi, Chiang Mai and Phuket, with the aim of providing officers with knowledge in how to respond should some place a report via the app, which was launched by Royal Thai Police deputy commissioner Pol Gen Chalermkiat Sriworakan,.

The users of iOS and android phones can download the application via the App Store and Google Play store. User only need to register their email and they will be able to notify any incident via the application free of charge.

The user can share pictures and the location of incident to officers immediately.