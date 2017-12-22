PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) yesterday (Dec 21) filed a report to Chalong Police after the local conservation group Go Eco Phuket forwarded them video footage showing a yacht dropping anchor onto coral reefs at Bungalow Bay at Koh Racha Yai on Wednesday (Dec 20).

Friday 22 December 2017, 04:52PM

Director of the DMCR Phuket office Watcharin Thintalang told The Phuket News today, “This yacht dropped anchor into the ocean and seriously damaged the coral.

“Police have received my complaint already. I am looking forward to teaching the people who done this a lesson. I am confident police will do their job,” he said.

Lt Col Kanan Somrak of Chalong Police confirmed, “We have identified the boat [Aquaholic] in the incriminating footage, the boat belongs to 61-year-old Dutch national Marcellinus Simon Hendrikus Maria Smit. I will talk with him regarding the charges he will face soon.”

Mr Watcharin added, “This is very bad behavior, the person responsible will face either not more than one year in jail or a fine not more than B100,000.

“We will continue to observe for incidents such as this following orders from DMCR Director-General Jatuporn Buruspat who sees the importance of conserving Phuket’s environment,” he said.