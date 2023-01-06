333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket police stage riot response drill

Phuket police stage riot response drill

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police conducted a riot response exercise yesterday (Jan 5) simulating the incidents that led to the notorious Thalang riot in 2015 during which hundreds of angry residents laid siege to Thalang Police Station.

policeviolence
By Petanque

Friday 6 January 2023, 10:10AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The exercise was conducted in front Phuket City Police Station, led by Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Saksira Phuakam and Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, and joined by Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabham and Phuket City Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit.

The aim of the exercise was “to train the readiness of officers from various departments to have expertise in handling situations that arise,” noted an official report of the drill.

The exercise simulated several situations, starting with Phuket City Police and Wichit Police taking action against 120 teenagers street racing at Saphan Hin. In the simulation, 10 teenagers were arrested. The teens denied involvement with drugs or street racing.

The simulation included teengers fleeing police, with two teens injured in an accident, sparking a response by 70-80 teenagers gathering in front of the police station, accusing police of excessive force.

As such, the simulation repeated the same chain of events that led to the riot in 2015 that saw hundreds of local residents, not just teenagers, angry at the Thalang Police’s role in the arrest and injury of two teenagers who were chased down by police.

However, a marked departure from the real events that occurred was that in the simulation yesterday the two teenagers were injured, whereas in reality in 2015 the two teenagers involved died.

During the riot, cars in front of Thalang Police Station were set on fire, with the angry mob pelting the police station with bricks and bottles. Officers barricaded themselves inside the police station until the mob dispersed.

Police arrested at least 64 people involved in the riot, including one man arrested in Bangkok four years later.

The exercise yesterday included a slew of police units and law-enforcement agencies, along with rescue workers to provide medical treatment in such incidents.

Among those taking part in the exercise were personnel from Phuket Provincial Office of the  Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor) as well as Special Branch police officers and officers from the Phuket Provincial  Police Forensics Unit.

Joining them were medical teams from Vachira Phuket Hospital and the Kusoldharm Foundation Phuket emergency rescue service.

The exercise saw officers train in ways to prevent “the assembly” of angry mobs, and where negotiations failed to be able to respond using arrest tactics in accordance with appropriate measures set out by United Nations guidelines, noted the official report.

“The operation set out for officers to together analyse and assess the situation to lay out guidelines to prevent incidents that may actually occur in the area and stop [such] incidents in a timely manner, and is considered training for all officers to be ready to perform their duties when an incident occurs in their area of responsibility,” the report said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Soi Dog probe sees man jailed for slaughter, consumption of puppies
Government issues cannabis guideline for visitors
300,000 Chinese tourists expected in Q1 2023
Proof of COVID jabs for all visitors revived
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket expo row, What tourists need to know about cannabis in Thailand || January 5
Seven Days of Danger road safety campaign concludes
Anutin assures Chinese tourists
China stats ‘under-represent’ true impact of COVID outbreak: WHO
Ratsada readies for Children’s Day
Vachira continues COVID booster jabs
Russian with knife incident ends with hugs
Uproar in Phuket over Expo row
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Chinese tourists to come back but slowly, Vachira blood donations || January 4
Phuket officials recognise three dead, 34 injured in Seven Days campaign for New Year
Thai-Russian school partnerships get cabinet nod

 

Phuket community
Government issues cannabis guideline for visitors

In HomePro Village, besides gate 6, in Chalong, is a legal Cannabis shop. With good quality stuff ( ...(Read More)

Uproar in Phuket over Expo row

Suthipong will be persecuted for false information or blackmailed him and his family for clearly spe...(Read More)

Proof of COVID jabs for all visitors revived

in europe 1 every 2 that come from China as covid... i see no different here soon... they can stop e...(Read More)

Russian with knife incident ends with hugs

As always, Thai are good in 'marketing' and self shoulder patting.That looking through such ...(Read More)

Thai-Russian school partnerships get cabinet nod

JohnC, yes, exactly. Hope when DeK reads your comment, which is 'in line' with mine, he not...(Read More)

Seven Days of Danger road safety campaign concludes

Conclusion: nothing new under the sun. ...(Read More)

Thai-Russian school partnerships get cabinet nod

Thailand is getting really desperate... It's bad enough that Thai children's education is al...(Read More)

Russian with knife incident ends with hugs

Praise from yourself and your cronies is not public praise! Talk about blowing your own trumpet......(Read More)

Phuket officials recognise three dead, 34 injured in Seven Days campaign for New Year

Their figures of # accidents island wide are a load of sh..... The only accidents they have counted ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: On the tourism horizon

Steve, the beaches that Phuket promotes as "world class" don't have toilet and shower...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket

 