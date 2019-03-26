THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket police seize 13kg of ‘parcel delivery’ marijuana

PHUKET: A series of tip-offs have seen police in Phuket seize 13 kilogrammes of marijuana packed in parcels for delivery, with 12 one-kilo bars in parcels seized at Rawai Post Office yesterday (Mar 25).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 26 March 2019, 07:36PM

The 12 kilos of marijuana was found packed in two parcels waiting to be delivered by Rawai Post Office. Photo: Phuket Police

The 12 kilos of marijuana was found packed in two parcels waiting to be delivered by Rawai Post Office. Photo: Phuket Police

Kamol Thirakramoonchai, 46, was arrested in Wichit after he received one kilo of marijuana delivered by Kerry Express. Photo: Phuket Police

Provincial Police explained that that an informant had given them a lead that parcels would be delivered to Phuket by post to be distributed to local dealers on the island.

The officers went to Rawai Post Office, where they found two boxes together containing 12 one-kilo packs of marijuana.

Police did not disclose the names and contact details of the intended recipients or the sender, saying that the details could not be revealed at this stage as the case was still under investigation, that they were now tracking down the people the packages were addressed to, and the people recorded as sending the packages.

The marijuana was seized and taken to Chalong Police Station.

Meanwhile, police in Wichit acting on a tip-off arrested a man yesterday after he received a kilo of marijuana delivered by parcel delivery service Kerry Express.

Acting on the information given, police placed the given location, a house in Moo 1 Wichit, under surveillance and waited for the parcel to arrive.

And so it did, signed and received by Kamol Thirakramoonchai, 46.

On seeing the delivery made, officers moved in and arrested Kamol.

Officers opened the box and found one kilo of packed marijuana inside.

Kamol was charged with possession of a Category 5 drug, police confirmed.

 

 

