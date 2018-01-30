PHUKET: A Phuket Town restaurant owner has filed a complaint to Phuket Town Police after CCTV cameras filmed a man wandering into the restaurant and stealing B6,000 in equipment while he left the restaurant unsupervised on Saturday night (Jan 27).

Tuesday 30 January 2018, 05:01PM

The restaurant owner, Sayam Yungyeun, named on Facebook as “Sam Young”, posted the CCTV footage to the Facebook group “Urgent and malicious incidents help each other in Phuket” today (Jan 30) with the message, “This person has come to steal in a coffee shop near the Merlin Hotel. Police need more information. Anyone with clues help call 099-835-0283. Thank you.”

Mr Sayam explained to The Phuket News today that the restaurant, Ima Cafe, located at the entrance to the Merlin Hotel on Thung Ka Rd, had its back door unlocked for 30 minutes while Mr Sayam went to run some errands.

“The incident occurred at 9:11pm of Jan 27, during the period after which the restaurant closed,” he explained.

“There was a student who said that he had forgotten his bag in the restaurant and came back to retrieve it before I finished my errands and came back. Then after I got back I found that a microwave and a coffee maker were missing, worth about B5,000 to B6,000,” he added.

“After seeing the property had vanished, I quickly checked the CCTV near and inside the restaurant. After the student walked through the back of the shop and retrieved his bag, another male of about 30 to 40 years old with a very thin frame, long sleeved shirt can be seen standing at the doorway of the restaurant,” said Mr Sayam.

“When the student walked out, the man walked up to the back door and walked in. He first picked up a coffee dispenser and went out quickly. Soon, he re-entered again and took the microwave and went out,” he added.

“Soon the man went back for the third time, but while going into the shop, there was an alarm sensor that was automatically triggered.

“This made the suspect panic and hurry to leave the restaurant. He left via Yaowarat Rd, in the direction exiting Phuket Town,” he said.

“The suspect is assumed to be in the vicinity because he looks very calm and knows the way around. I am afraid that this criminal would come back to steal property again, so I reported it to Phuket City Police.

“At the same time, it was posted to the public Facebook page in case people can help report clues, and to warn them to be cautious of the behaviour of this criminal,” he said.