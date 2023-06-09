Phuket police reunites tourist with lost wife

By The Phuket News

Saturday 10 June 2023, 01:00PM

PHUKET: Tourist Police officers provided the required assistance and safely reunited a Russian family after the husband reported his wife missing in the early hours of yesterday (June 9).

At around 12:15am yesterday (June 9), Tourist Police officers based at Phuket International Airport received a notification about a female tourist who had failed to return to her hotel in northern Phuket and was reported missing by her husband.

According to the Phuket Tourist Police report, the unnamed husband and wife, both Russian nationals, were drinking at a venue at Naithon Beach. The man returned to his hotel while the wife stayed at the beach.

When the 56-year-old woman did not return by 11pm, the man alerted the hotel staff. Together they went out to search for the missing Russian tourist at Naithon Beach and the adjacent area but failed to find any traces of the woman.

To everyone’s relief, the woman was later found by the staff of Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, a hotel located at Nai Yang Beach, approximately 7km from Naithon along local roads. The woman was taken back to her accommodation and reunited with her husband.

Phuket Tourist Police did not disclose the name of the hotel where the couple were staying but posted a picture of an officer and a hotel staffer woman in front of a sign saying ’Andaman White Beach Resort’. This particular location is approximately 9km from Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa.

The road between Naithon and Nai Yang is known for being steep and was previously selected for the Heartbreak Hill Marathon specifically because of this, as the race is designed to be as challenging as possible for athletes.

It has not been revealed if the woman had a mobile phone with her while wandering in the hilly areas of northern Phuket. Meanwhile Tourist Police keeps reminding foreign vacationers that they can always request assistance through the 1155 hotline or the ’I Lert U’ app, available on Google Play and the App Store.

The app provides features to send photos, videos, and geo-location information, ensuring a quick response from authorities in case of emergencies. Tourist Police emphasise that it is strongly advised for tourists to have the ’I Lert U’ app for their safety and peace of mind.