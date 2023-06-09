British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket police reunites tourist with lost wife

Phuket police reunites tourist with lost wife

PHUKET: Tourist Police officers provided required assistance and safely reunited a Russian family after the husband eported his wife as missing in the early hours of yesterday (June 9).


By The Phuket News

Saturday 10 June 2023, 01:00PM

A Russian woman got lost in northern Phuket after dark on June 9. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

A Russian woman got lost in northern Phuket after dark on June 9. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

A Russian woman got lost in northern Phuket after dark on June 9. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

A Russian woman got lost in northern Phuket after dark on June 9. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

A Russian woman got lost in northern Phuket after dark on June 9. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

A Russian woman got lost in northern Phuket after dark on June 9. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

A Russian woman got lost in northern Phuket after dark on June 9. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

A Russian woman got lost in northern Phuket after dark on June 9. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

A Russian woman got lost in northern Phuket after dark on June 9. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

A Russian woman got lost in northern Phuket after dark on June 9. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

« »

PHUKET: Tourist Police officers provided the required assistance and safely reunited a Russian family after the husband reported his wife missing in the early hours of yesterday (June 9).

At around 12:15am yesterday (June 9), Tourist Police officers based at Phuket International Airport received a notification about a female tourist who had failed to return to her hotel in northern Phuket and was reported missing by her husband.

According to the Phuket Tourist Police report, the unnamed husband and wife, both Russian nationals, were drinking at a venue at Naithon Beach. The man returned to his hotel while the wife stayed at the beach.

When the 56-year-old woman did not return by 11pm, the man alerted the hotel staff. Together they went out to search for the missing Russian tourist at Naithon Beach and the adjacent area but failed to find any traces of the woman.

To everyone’s relief, the woman was later found by the staff of Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, a hotel located at Nai Yang Beach, approximately 7km from Naithon along local roads. The woman was taken back to her accommodation and reunited with her husband.

AXA Insurance PCL

Phuket Tourist Police did not disclose the name of the hotel where the couple were staying but posted a picture of an officer and a hotel staffer woman in front of a sign saying ’Andaman White Beach Resort’. This particular location is approximately 9km from Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa.

The road between Naithon and Nai Yang is known for being steep and was previously selected for the Heartbreak Hill Marathon specifically because of this, as the race is designed to be as challenging as possible for athletes.

It has not been revealed if the woman had a mobile phone with her while wandering in the hilly areas of northern Phuket. Meanwhile Tourist Police keeps reminding foreign vacationers that they can always request assistance through the 1155 hotline or the ’I Lert U’ app, available on Google Play and the App Store.

The app provides features to send photos, videos, and geo-location information, ensuring a quick response from authorities in case of emergencies. Tourist Police emphasise that it is strongly advised for tourists to have the ’I Lert U’ app for their safety and peace of mind.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Alcohol ban in force in Patong
Five vehicles damaged in Phuket wet road crash
Seminar cautions of cyber risks to youngsters
Thai names chosen for distant star and planet
Children lost for 40 days in Colombian Amazon found alive
MFP leader backs major 2028 expo bid
Phuket people invited to greet King and Queen of Thailand
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vote recount, Gastro-infections on the rise in Phuket, Illegal license vendors || June 9
Hospitals inundated as norovirus infections rise
Facing unprecedented fire season, Canada confronts logistical challenge
Phuket celebrates World Ocean Day
Phuket businesses to pitch tourism development proposals to Move Forward
Phuket hits last lap in bid for Expo 2028
DLT targets licence vendors
Fishing boats up to standard after latest round of checks

 

Phuket community
Hospitals inundated as norovirus infections rise

As PPHO, + of course Governor for photo session, know so well to explain about gastrointestinal infe...(Read More)

Phuket hits last lap in bid for Expo 2028

@old guy Why you keep living here if everything is such a mess ? ...(Read More)

Lifeguards issue jellyfish warning

As pointed out, the bluebottle is not a jellyfish, although it loosely fits the common language desc...(Read More)

MFP leader backs major 2028 expo bid

The serial whinger on here won't like it....(Read More)

Phuket people invited to greet King and Queen of Thailand

All thousands greeting participants must check in at 2pm? What a check-in mess will that give. And ...(Read More)

Hospitals inundated as norovirus infections rise

Well one of the reasons Phuket has these problems is that most houses, small hotels +++ have septic ...(Read More)

MFP leader backs major 2028 expo bid

A pearl needs considerable effort to be a thing of beauty. It sits in muck which needs to be cleaned...(Read More)

Phuket hits last lap in bid for Expo 2028

Throw in the non-existent environmental management with festering trash/litter strewn everywhere on ...(Read More)

Phuket hits last lap in bid for Expo 2028

@Prab, "sharing prosperity" is a farce. According to the World bank, Thailand has the high...(Read More)

MFP leader backs major 2028 expo bid

Hopefully a large portion of that B4.18 billion will go towards environmental improvements. Trash an...(Read More)

 

Brightview Center
Zonezi Properties
Open Kitchen Laguna
SALA
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
BahtSold
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket 2023
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket

 