PHUKET: Phuket police are ready to take care of local people and tourists during the upcoming Songkran festival, Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Pakin Na Ranong told The Phuket News yesterday (Apr 5).

crimepoliceSafetytourism

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Saturday 6 April 2019, 02:04PM

More checkpoints and patrols are on the way.

“We will prevent accidents and traffic, and ensure people’s safety,” Col Pakin said. “We will set up road checkpoints, as we do every year, but we will also set up additional checkpoints on the road leading to Patong because of the higher frequency of accidents there.”

“We will increase area patrols by police, and anything suspicious will be investigated immediately to prevent terrorism.

“Those who are not at home during Songkran festival can coordinate with local police to arrange regular patrols of their area” Col Pakin added.

“For the safety of tourists travelling to Phuket during Songkran, we will work with the military and the Phuket Marine Office to monitor tourist boasts, as we do every year. We will check that they don’t carry too many passengers and that they have life jackets. Jet skis will also be checked,” Col Pakin explained.

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee told The Phuket News, “Patong Police are ready to take care of both local people and tourists travelling to Phuket to celebrate Songkran. We will set up checkpoints during the Seven Days of Danger (Apr 11-17) and we will work with the military in the Patong area for everyone’s safety.”