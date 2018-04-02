PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen yesterday evening (April 1) addressed a huge assembly of officers from a wide range of police branches gathered at Phuket City Police Station to relay his order for them to do their utmost to keep Phuket safe during the upcoming Songkran festival.

Monday 2 April 2018, 10:25AM

Police from all branches are to keep a tight watch to keep the streets free from any illegal activities during the Thai New Year Songkran holidays, which this year will be celebrated on April 13-15, Gen Teeraphol said,

Present to hear the message at 6pm were more than 395 officers from Provincial Police, Tourist Police, Immigration Police, Airport police, Forensic Police, Marine Police, Royal Thai Police Special Branch, Royal Navy Third, Highway Police, anti-drug and crime suppression unit, defense volunteers, and other volunteers.

“Songkran is one of the most important holiday for Thais. During this time, most people will travel to their home town. We want to provide security and keep traffic free of accidents and also look out for theft and other crimes, Gen Teeraphol pointed out.

“We want to let people know that our officers are ready and are carrying out an anti-drug and crime campaign by enforcing the law and bringing peace to people.

“Plus officers will also provide assistance on the roads, such as helping to ease traffic to prevent accidents and congestion, and providing other services to people,” he added.

“Safety for tourists and residents is our priority and it is crucial to gain trust from the public to help promote our tourism image. We are willing to serve people and work as a team to fight drugs and crime on the island.

“The number of tourists are multiplies during holiday and festival periods on Songkran (April 13-15). We are here to ensure residents and tourists that we are ready to serve them and provide security so everyone can enjoy their holidays,” Gen Teeraphol said.