Phuket Police ready for Seven Days of Danger for New Year 2019

PHUKET: Police across Phuket have staged assemblies in a show of readiness and to announce their intention to do their best to reduce the number of deaths and injuries under the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for New Year 2019.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 26 December 2018, 12:29PM

Traffic Police show their readiness at the assembly at the Region 8 Police headquarters on Monday (Dec 24). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Wichit Police and Wichit Municipality launched their road-safety campaign yesterday (Dec 25). Photo: PR Dept

Meanwhile, the Phuket office of the Highways Department have cautioned motorists to beware traffic delays at the construction site of the underpass at the airport turnoff on Thepkrasattri Rd. Image: Phuket Highways Office

The seven-day campaign starts at midnight tonight.

The public show of readiness began on Christmas Eve on Monday (Dec 24), when Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Chalit Thinthani presided over an assembly of officers at Phuket City Police Station, ordering them to ramp up their efforts to improve traffic safety and to tackle crime during the holiday period.

In leading the assembly, Gen Chalit was joined by fellow Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen, Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee and Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Lt Col Archeep Jaroensuntisuk.

On assembly were police officers from across the island, military personnel and other law-enforcement officers.

“The parade today is to secure life and property, including traffic safety, for all Phuket people and tourists, and to control all criminal activities during New Year 2019 and Christmas Day,” Phuket Provincial Police Chief of Operations Col Kittisak Prasertpon said on Tuesday (Dec 24).

“All officers are expected to perform their duties with full effort and ensure the safety of the people,” he ordered.

As part of their drive to improve road-safety, Wichit Police along with Wichit Municipality launched their campaign yesterday (Dec 25), handing out leaflets to motorists reminding them to wear seatbelts and safety helmets, not to send phone messages while driving, and to not drink and drive.

Leading the launch of the campaign, held at Wichit Municipality, were Muang District Chief Vikrom Jakthee and Wichit Mayor Kreeta Chotiwitpipat.

“Phuket has a high rate of deaths and injuries from road accidents because it is a tourist destination, so the road-safety campaign has to be ramped up quickly, including the 100% wearing of helmets (for motorbike riders),” District Chief Vikrom said.

Meanwhile, the Phuket office of the Highways Department have cautioned motorists to beware traffic delays at the construction site of the underpass at the airport turnoff on Thepkrasattri Rd.

“There will be a lot of people coming to Phuket for the New Year,” said Worawut Wittayaphasuk, Deputy Director of the Phuket Highways Office.

“Therefore, the Phuket Highways Office would like to advise motorists to avoid the underpass construction site at the intersection of Route 402 and Route 4026,” he added.

How that was possible for those needing to pass the site was not explained.

Regardless, Mr Worawut noted that motorists driving southbound can pass the site uninterrupted.

Drivers heading southbound but going to Phuket International Airport can make a U-turn at Km 26 + 350 then turn left onto Route 4026 toward the airport, he said.

Drivers heading northbound can turn left onto Route 4026 uninterrupted, while drivers coming from Phuket airport heading toward Phuket Town – or any of the other main tourist beach areas in the southern half of the island – must turn left from Route 4026 onto Thepkrasattri Rd then head north and make a U-turn at Km 23 + 700 in order to head south.

Construction of the underpass, by contractor Italian-Thai Development Co Ltd, began under contract on Oct 1, 2016 with the project scheduled for completion by Aug 26, 2019.

 

 

