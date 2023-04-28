333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
Phuket Police publicly destroy 136 illegal guns

PHUKET: Dozens of pistols and several long-barreled firearms were destroyed at the Saphan Hin incinerator today (Apr 28) as Phuket Police were disposing of illegal firearms seized from local residents in various criminal cases.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 28 April 2023, 04:55PM

Dozens of guns were destroyed in Phuket today (Apr 28) with top-brass police officers doing part of the job with their own hands. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The ceremony was presided over by Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong. Joining Gen Sermphan were his deputy Col Kittipong Klaikaew and other top-brass officers, including chiefs of Chalong Police, Thalang Police, Phuket City Police and Wichit Police.

The destruction of 136 seized firearms was conducted according to standard protocols of the Royal Thai Police, prescribing to demolish all guns without serial numbers after relevant cases have been concluded, Gen Sermphan explained. Guns with serial numbers are handed to the Ordnance Department of the Royal Thai Police.

The guns destroyed on Apr 28 included various types of homemade firearms, known as ’Thai Pradit’ in Thai language. Photos from the event show dozens of improvised 12 gauge handguns, known for being highly inaccurate but extremely lethal if applied at short range. Also in the pictures are several air guns which police often doesn’t distinguish from firearms. 

