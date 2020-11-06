Kata Rocks
Phuket police probe child, 5, kicked in face by teacher

PHUKET: Wichit Police are investigating an incident in which a female teacher at a school in Phuket’s Mueang District allegedly kicked a 5-year-old boy in the face, leaving the child bruised and with blurred vision.

violencecrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 6 November 2020, 12:26PM

The child was presented to the Wichit Police in Phuket yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Paveena Foundation

The child suffered bruises and a cut above his eye, and is reportedly still suffering blurred vision. Photo: Paveena Foundation

Paveena Hongsakul, founder of the nationally respected Paveena Foundation, has taken a personal interest in the case.Photo: Paveena Foundation

The grandmother of the boy presented the child at Wichit Police Station yesterday (Nov 5) after the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women reported the incident to Wichit Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabodi.

The grandmother reported that the incident occurred at the school on Tuesday (Nov 3), the Paveena Foundation reported.

Wichit Police and the Paveena Foundation have both declined to name the school.

The grandmother told police that the boy’s teacher had kicked the child in the face, and that the teacher had allowed other children in the class, Anubaan 3 (“Kindergarten 3’), to hurt the boy.

The child suffered bruises over his body and face, and now suffers blurred vision.

The grandmother said that she had reported the incident to the school’s director, who called the teacher to explain her auctions.

The teacher apologised and admitted that she had kicked the boy in the face, said the grandmother.

The teacher said that the boy was stubborn and that he liked to fight with his classmates, the grandmother explained.

The teacher allegedly offered B5,000 to end the issue, but the grandmother declined, saying that she thought that would be unfair to the boy.

The boy no longer wanted to go to school and he was still suffering blurred vision, she said.

She added that she wanted to avoid the possibility of the teacher “doing the same thing with another student in the future”.

Police have asked for doctors to provide a report confirming the results of a physical examination of the boy, and launched a “multi-disciplinary” investigation into the incident, the Paveena Foundation reported.

Paveena Hongsakul, founder of the nationally respected child welfare association, reported she had personally coordinated with Dr Chana Summat, Director of the Student Protection and Rescue Centre at the Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC), to investigate the incident to ensure fairness to the boy and his family as well.

Kurt | 06 November 2020 - 13:17:09 

Why do we read this cruel mishaviour of thai teachers over and over? Keep it simple! Make a law that no teacher is allowed to touch a child. If the teacher do it, like written in this article, terminate the teaching license for life. !00,000 THB compensation + payment medical costs. And 1 year to prison. The idea that a child must see a doctor after a attack of a teacher. One can't make it up.

 

