Phuket police probe B400k Facebook gold trading scam

PHUKET: Police are investigating a complaint from a Phuket woman who claims she has been defrauded out of B400,000 in a Facebook gold-trading scam.

technologycrimepoliceEakkapop Thongtub

Friday 25 May 2018, 04:51PM

The woman filed the complaint after the Facebook group administrator stopped responding to messages when the gold-trading operators owed her B400,000. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police received the complaint from the woman, who he identified only as “Miss Nam”, yesterday (May 24). Miss Nam told police that she saw the scheme advertised on Facebook and made several minor investments. “She initially had no complaints as she received her returns as advertised, which were much higher than the usual market rates,” Capt Kraisorn explained. However, with the operation reportedly owing her B400,000, the administrator of the Facebook group has gone silent – along with Miss Nam’s money. Capt Kraisorn said his officers were investigating the complaint, and investigating whether Miss Nam’s case is related to a scam that saw 50 people in Sadao District, Songkla province, filing complaints amounting to B200 million.