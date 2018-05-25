FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket police probe B400k Facebook gold trading scam

PHUKET: Police are investigating a complaint from a Phuket woman who claims she has been defrauded out of B400,000 in a Facebook gold-trading scam.

technologycrimepoliceEakkapop Thongtub

Friday 25 May 2018, 04:51PM

The woman filed the complaint after the Facebook group administrator stopped responding to messages when the gold-trading operators owed her B400,000. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The woman filed the complaint after the Facebook group administrator stopped responding to messages when the gold-trading operators owed her B400,000. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police received the complaint from the woman, who he identified only as “Miss Nam”, yesterday (May 24).

Miss Nam told police that she saw the scheme advertised on Facebook and made several minor investments.

“She initially had no complaints as she received her returns as advertised, which were much higher than the usual market rates,” Capt Kraisorn explained.

However, with the operation reportedly owing her B400,000, the administrator of the Facebook group has gone silent – along with Miss Nam’s money.

Capt Kraisorn said his officers were investigating the complaint, and investigating whether Miss Nam’s case is related to a scam that saw 50 people in Sadao District, Songkla province, filing complaints amounting to B200 million.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Government ups efforts to nab ‘fake news’ spreaders
Computer crime warrant out for Facebook user ‘KonthaiUk’
Ukrainian caught over B18mn, Phuket villas ATM skim scam
Cops go after World Cup gamblers
French cybercrime gang boss caught on Koh Samui
Social media drug network suspects arrested in Phuket
Man admits to Phuket mobile phone shop burglary, second man on the run
Guard caught stealing from traveller at Suvarnabhumi
Phuket phone robber dead after victim fights back
Police nab Russian Infraud ‘cyber-gangster’ in Bangkok
Six Taiwanese arrested for call scam
Alleged Phuket condo robbery leaves Russians Bitcoinless
Interior Minister chides banks for ID theft saga
Phuket Police trained in how to respond to ‘I lert u’ smartphone app notifications
New bar-coded traffic violation tickets being issued in Phuket as from today

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
HeadStart International School Phuket
Chattha
The Boathouse Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Kantok Restaurant
My Physio By Kanitta
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort

 