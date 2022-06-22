Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket police play down Patong tuk-tuk driver brawl

Phuket police play down Patong tuk-tuk driver brawl

PHUKET: Police have played down the street brawl among motorbike and tuk-tuk drivers on the Patong beach road last Saturday night (June 18), saying the matter has been dealt with and the drivers involved have resolved their differences. It was a “misunderstanding”, police have reported.

patongtransportviolencecrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 22 June 2022, 03:35PM

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

« »

Phuket Provincial Police released its statement regarding the brawl last night, while Patong Police posted the same Provincial Police release early this afternoon (June 22) ‒ four days after the brawl took place.

The statement clearly explains that the “update” was in response to posts on social media showing the brawl.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong had ordered Patong Police Chief Col Suchin Nilabadee to investigate the brawl, which the statement said occurred in front of the Tourist Service Center on Thaweewong Rd (the beach road) at around 10pm.

Although police have not described the incident as such, it now appears that the “brawl” was five tuk-tuk drivers beating a lone motorbike taxi driver.

The fight started over a customer, the statement read.

The five tuk-tuk drivers were named as Mr Anan, Mr Suriya, Mr Ekkaluk, Mr Boonrit and Mr Kritsada. The motorcycle taxi driver was named as Mr Ibrahim.

The family names of all six were withheld.

Officers brought the six to Patong Police Station to record details of the incident the next day (Sunday, June 19), the statement explained.

All six returned to Patong Police Station on Monday, when the five tuk-tuk drivers were fined, the statement continued.

The statement did not confirm how much each tuk-tuk driver was fined for the “brawl”, which now appears more like an attack.

The statement did assure that the drivers had now resolved their differences.

“The group said to the police that it was a misunderstanding and they did not understand each other,” the statement said.

BANGLA FIGHT

Patong Police so far have not released any statements about the altercation on the beach road under their own name.

However, Patong Police have found it important to issue their own statement to clarify another fight, this one on Bangla Rd around 10pm on June 14, after scenes of this altercation were also posted on social media.

The fight was over a Myanmar woman stealing empty drinknig water bottles so she could sell them for recycling, Patong Police reported in a statement issued today (June 21).

The issue was resolved with a B300 fine, the statement added.

“The duty of the officers is based on the principles of law and public safety,” Patong Police assured.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) has yet to recognise the violence perpetrated on the Patong beach road by local tuk-tuk drivers, despite repeatedly announcing that it takes public safety seriously.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 22 June 2022 - 16:55:38 

Anyone else not expect it to be a 'misunderstanding'. Deflect with a 'Bad Burmese' story  and its just like the Thai soap operas. Any altercations involving these poor misunderstood men should result in an instant suspension of their licences. If it wasn't for social media this would have just melted away. 'Nothing to see here, didn't happen' Mob rule yet again. Whe...

Capricornball | 22 June 2022 - 16:13:48 

Another case of Phuket police proving what a farce they are, acting like the kindergarten teacher chastising naughty little boys for a simple playground dispute. Thug transport clowns being protected by their criminal-in-charge boys in brown. It doesn't matter how these fools think they're taking care of things, the whole world sees the reality of it all on social media. They're all lo...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

THAI sees signs of an early turnaround as losses shrink
Analysts sound alarm on baht depreciation
EGAT inaugurates Phuket’s new 500kV power substation
Phuket marks 14 new COVID cases, no deaths
Man talked out of jumping from Patong hotel balcony
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Premier: Emergency decree to remain, Only 10 cannabis plants per home || June 21
Phuket enters bid for Expo 2028
Deputy minister’s father turns himself in over Khao Yai encroachment
TAT hoping to woo 500,000 Koreans this year
Tree-planting to honour Queen Sirikit’s 90th birthday
NACC hosts Phuket anti-corruption seminar
Bill to limit households to 10 cannabis plants
Kyiv braces for heavier fighting as Russia-EU tensions climb
Phuket marks 17 new COVID cases, one death
Decree to remain in place: Prayut

 

Phuket community
Phuket police play down Patong tuk-tuk driver brawl

Anyone else not expect it to be a 'misunderstanding'. Deflect with a 'Bad Burmese' s...(Read More)

Phuket enters bid for Expo 2028

Oh...and let's not forget the "Living in Harmony" joke. Once a throng of international...(Read More)

Phuket enters bid for Expo 2028

These people must be joking. Phuket is in no way ready to take on an international exposition, as th...(Read More)

Man talked out of jumping from Patong hotel balcony

@JohnC - Seems like there is a very common socio-mental disorder involving fragile egos combined wit...(Read More)

Phuket police play down Patong tuk-tuk driver brawl

Another case of Phuket police proving what a farce they are, acting like the kindergarten teacher ch...(Read More)

NACC hosts Phuket anti-corruption seminar

Yes! Phuket officialdom is always in denial when it comes to corruption. Corruption is only possible...(Read More)

Bill to limit households to 10 cannabis plants

Yes JohnC, I wrote on 20 June ( Cannabis site ban grows) also a bit how to start using Cannabis. I a...(Read More)

Bill to limit households to 10 cannabis plants

Agree, you won't die from an overdose but can certainly suffer extreme panic and hallucinations...(Read More)

TAT hoping to woo 500,000 Koreans this year

When I used to work in hotels here long time ago we used to get groups of 200-300 Sth Korean couples...(Read More)

Bill to limit households to 10 cannabis plants

You CANNOT overdose on cannabis. This is the most ridiculous statement made so far. The problem with...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
QSI International School Phuket
The Comedy Club
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property

 